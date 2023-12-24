Yair Netanyahu's Miami security cost NIS 1m. in seven months

The security costs for Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Prime Minister, during his seven-month stay in Miami amounted to approximately one million shekels, as reported by journalist Gidi Weitz from Haaretz. Throughout his time in the United States, Netanyayhu had two Shin Bet security guards who were replaced every two to three weeks. The aforementioned sum does not take into account the guards' salaries or the expenses associated with their travel to and from the US.

The total cost encompassed various expenses, such as accommodation, food, a car, a driver, and payments to a local security guard. The funds were transferred from the Prime Minister's Office to the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Israeli Consulate in Miami, both of which significantly contributed to covering the expenses. An individual familiar with the matter informed "Haaretz" that Netanyahu's security costs escalated while he was abroad, partly due to his frequent location changes, noting that "Miami is an expensive destination."

Yair Netanyahu, son of then-former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing in the defamation lawsuit filed by former MK Stav Shafir in Tel Aviv, on November 29, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The return from exile

The Prime Minister's Office commented, stating, "All personal security matters are handled by the relevant security agencies based on security requirements. Security considerations do not influence decision-making processes."

Young Netanyahu left Israel shortly after his father's announcement regarding the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, a decision that sparked widespread protests nationwide. In September, his defense attorney, Uriel Chur Nizari, justified his stay abroad as a response to "persecution" impeding his ability to lead a normal life. Last month, amidst criticism for his absence during the war, Yair returned to Israel.