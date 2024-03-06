Itamar Ben-Gvir denied intel briefings; calls claims 'childish'

Melanie Swan of The Telegraph reported that Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was banned from receiving intelligence briefings after a series of alleged leaks of sensitive documents.

The report claims that Ben-Gvir, in violation of the security guidelines he has been trusted to protect, is facing a ban by the National Security Council. Additionally, several claims have been made against Ben-Gvir for illegally photographing classified participants at classified intelligence meetings.

In response to the ban, Ben-Gvir stated that "This is childish and lacks any grip on reality. Elements within the security system are engaged in spreading slander and lies as a response to my criticism against them."

Pushing to get his plan approved in the near future. Ben Gvir (credit: Yonatan Zindel/Flash90)

The Shin Bet speaks out against Ben-Gvir

Last month, the heads of the Shin Bet also refused to meet with Ben-Gvir after relations between the two sides deteriorated due to confrontations at weekly security meetings.

The Shin Bet accused Ben-Gvir of leaking information and violating protocol, such as bringing cell phones into meetings, lack of professionalism, and other inappropriate behavior. A senior intelligence official told The Telegraph "The greatest internal threat to Israel is Ben-Gvir. He operates by his own rules and tries to ignore everyone around him, despite his lack of a background in national security and defense. He is a burden."