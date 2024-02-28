Israel's municipal elections: The big victories, shocking defeats and hottest races

Israelis from across the country took to the polls on Tuesday with plenty of resounding victories and shock defeats that could shape the future of the Jewish State's cities for years to come.

In the capital of Jerusalem, mayoral incumbent Moshe Lion defeated challenger Yossi Havilio to win another five-year term as mayor, winning with a resounding 81.5% over Havilio's 18.5. In Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai was re-elected as Tel Aviv mayor after opponent Orna Barbivai conceded Wednesday morning. Huldai, 79, has served as the mayor of Tel Aviv since 1998.

Haifa heads to runoff race, Beersheba mayor runs unopposed

Israel's Third City, Haifa, appears to be heading for a runoff vote in the mayoral race, with former mayor Yona Yahav leading with 36.33% of the vote but failing to cross the 40%, which would have given him an immediate victory. He will be joined in the runoff by David Etzion, who finished second with 21.9% of the votes. Incumbent Mayor Kalisch-Rotem will not move on to the second round, receiving merely 4.5% of the vote. Kalisch-Rotem made history in 2018 when she became the first woman to lead one of the three largest cities in Israel.

Beersheba mayor Reuven "Rubik" Danilovich ran unopposed and gained 96.6% of the vote, with the majority of votes yet to be counted. Rishon Lezion Mayor Raz Kinstlich won 92.1% of the votes in his city and will continue for another five-year term. Victories for incumbent mayors were also recorded in Bat Yam, Netanya, and Giv'atayim, with mayors Ran Konik, Zvika Brot, and Miriam Fierberg all regaining their respective seats. Fierberg's challenger, Avi Selma, maintained a particularly close gap throughout the counting of the votes, garnering some 40% of the votes.

Holon mayor ousted after 30 years

Experienced Holon mayor Moti Sasson, the longest-serving mayor in Israel who has headed Holon since 1993, suffered a crushing defeat. Garnering only a mere 19% of the vote, Sasson lost his seat to challenger Shai Kenan, endorsed by MKs Gideon Sa'ar and Avigdor Liberman, who won 43.3% of the votes in the central Israeli city.

Incumbents win big, from Eilat to Tiberias, through the West Bank

Yossi Neveah was declared the winner in the Tiberias mayoral race early Wednesday with 51.8% of the vote. In second place came Aviv Yitzhak with 24% of the vote, and former Tiberias mayor Ron Kobi received 22.9% of the vote. The sitting council head of Samaria, Yossi Dagan, was also elected by an overwhelming majority of 80% of the vote, winning his third term in office.

Incumbent mayor of Eilat, Eli Lankri, was also re-elected in Tuesday's municipal elections with 44.80% of votes. The incumbent mayor of Ashdod, Yechiel Lasri, was re-elected with 48% of the votes. In Ashkelon, incumbent mayor Tomer Galam was also declared the winner with 58% of the votes. Municipal elections in Bnei Brak, on February 27, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Shas takes over Elad, new mayor in Bnei Brak

In the haredi sector, Agudat Yisrael's Hanoch Zeibart won in Bnei Brak and defeated Shas's Uriel Busso, who is also currently Israel's health minister, with 59% of the vote. Zeibart will become mayor for the second time after serving as Bnei Brak's mayor between 2013 and 2018.

In Elad, Shas candidate Yehuda Botbol will become the mayor of the settlement of Elad after defeating incumbent Israel Porush. Botbol received 55.3% of the votes, while Proosh received 44.7%. In Gedera, council head Yoel Gamliel was voted out from his position, with Sahar Pinto replacing him, as part of the incoming election results Wednesday morning. Pinto won the elections for the head of the Gedera council, receiving 47.2% of the votes, while incumbent Gamliel received 34.6% of the vote.

In the Arab sector, Youdam Taha won the mayoral elections in Kafr Kassem, narrowly defeating his opponent, Sami Issa, early Wednesday morning. Taha received 47.1% of the vote against Issa's 43.5% to become the new mayor of the Arab town.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.