Labor MK Kariv to Senator Schumer: 'We thank you for your leadership, courage'

Labor MK Gilad Kariv spoke in English on the Knesset plenum for the first time on Monday, where he addressed US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer regarding his recent comments that Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace and that a new Israeli government was needed.

Kariv said that Schumer's criticism of the Israeli government is reflected in his respect and support for Israel and its citizens, and that his words "introduced us to a different type of Jewish and Zionist leadership."

Kariv thanked Schumer for his words of support for Israel after the October 7 massacre, stating that it "moved many of us and served as an example of the special relationship between American Jewry and the State of Israel. The uncompromisable support you’ve given Israel at its hardest time will never be erased from the history of the Jewish people."

Directly addressing Schumer's critical comments at the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kariv said "there are senior politicians in Israel who do not like your important words of warning.

Kariv said, "Together with many Israelis and with a large part of world Jewry, we thank you for your leadership and courage."

The Labor MK finished his speech by discussing Jewish tradition and how it "teaches us an important lesson about the leaders who, in moments of crisis, hide behind diplomatic protocols instead of using their voices and acting to correct the dangerous reality."

In response to Schumer, Netanyahu said, "he’s not opposing me, he's opposing the people of Israel."

Schumer's initial comments on Netanyahu were criticized by American Jewish organizations, with the American Jewish Committee saying that "Israel is a sovereign democracy in the midst of a war of self-defense against a terrorist organization bent on massacring Jews and destroying Israel."

