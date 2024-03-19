'Major pressure' on outgoing Efrat mayor Oded Revivi to join national politics

"Major pressure" is being applied on outgoing mayor of Efrat Oded Revivi to join national politics, Revivi said in an interview with the Jerusalem Post last week.

The pressure isn't new and has accompanied him during the past five rounds of elections since 2019, Revivi said.

However, now that he is on his way out of office the door is open to upgrade to the national level. While there are "major vectors" pushing him in that direction, it is still too early to tell, Revivi said.

"It's not attractive to go into the national politics. It's way more frustrating. Its way harder to make decisions, and most mayors want to stay mayors because they enjoyed [the] independence … on the other hand when we as mayors look about and we see how central government is run, we have a lot of criticism and we definitely say that with our experience we can go and create a change there," Revivi said.

Revivi claims entering national politics "not attractive"

Revivi, 55, served as mayor of Efrat since 2008, but lost in the recent election to Dudi Sheffler. During 2016-2020 he was also the international liaison of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip, and he is an IDF lieutenant-colonel in (res.). During his childhood he spent time in the US and UK and his wife moved to Israel from the UK, and his English is perfect, a rare commodity amongst Israeli politicians in general, and religious ones in particular. View of the Jewish settlement of Efrat and the surrounding fields, in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on December 1, 2020. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Not only does he speak the language, Revivi said that he also "understands English," a skill that is lacking on the national arena.

For example, Revivi, who attended former US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony by invitation, said that while his colleagues gushed with excitement over Trump's support for Israel, he was more wary over the "America first" foreign policy. The significance of this concept was lost on non-English-speaking politicians, Revivi said.

Fiery statements by ministers such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against current US President Joe Biden's policies also show a lack of understanding of the importance of the US-Israel relationship.

Biden is "proving to be maybe the most friendly president to the state of Israel that Israel ever had," Revivi said. But Biden is a Democrat in an election year, and some of his policies, such as recent sanctions on a number of settlers, should be viewed in that light and not necessarily as an act against Israel. Some ministers are acting "as if they are equivalent to the president of the United States," Revivi said. "We're not talking about it between equals," he added.

Revivi thought that the sanctions were a mistake, but proposed to think about them differently. "When a president of the United States says to the state of Israel, 'I don't rely on your judicial system, I don't rely on you enforcing the law,' that is a problematic statement. We shouldn't have gone into that situation," Revivi said.

He added that Israel depended on the US for munitions including Iron Dome missiles, and alienating the US could lead to rockets flying uninterrupted from Gaza to Tel Aviv, Revivi said.

Ministers in current and past governments have also acted insensitivity towards US Jewry, Revivi claimed. When ministers spoke out against the Kotel compromise (to enable egalitarian prayer at an isolated segment of the Western Wall) or against recognizing non-Orthodox conversion, they are not aware of the implications for US Jewry.

Similarly, when Israeli ministers call incessantly on Diaspora Jews to make Aliyah (move to Israel), they are not always aware of the prices these Jews pay to do so, which often include a downgrade in living standards or salaries.

At the beginning of the war against Hamas, Revivi added, "a lot of donations came from the United States, a very hard-warming hug from the Jews in the diaspora," but they did not feel like Israelis had expressed their appreciation and some felt that "nobody was really listening to them once the money came," Revivi said.

Revivi said that one of his accomplishments as mayor was that Efrat grew by 60% during his tenure, which included eight years of the Obama administration, which viewed settlement expansion unfavorably. This required an understanding of the dynamics of the Israeli-US relations, and was another example of the value of leaders who have this understanding.

The outgoing mayor said that he intends to use his ability to serve as a bridge between the US and Israel in his next endeavor, but that he does not know whether this will be in the political arena, the Jewish relations arena, or elsewhere.