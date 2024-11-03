IDF reinstates reservist MK, after expulsion due to suspected breaking of military neutrality rules

The IDF reinstated Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer to his position on Sunday after he was expelled for allegedly breaking military neutrality on Saturday, violating previous agreements he had made with the army.

Kreuzer was expelled from his IDF combat unit after a picture of him fighting in Lebanon was posted on Facebook.

Kreuzer, a sitting Member of Knesset, was permitted to continue fighting in the IDF under the condition that he not link his IDF service to his political career.

Kreuzer was reinstated after discussions with his commander and the IDF's Human Resources Directorate, during which Kreuzer made clear that it was not him who published or shared the photo.

As a result of the discussion, Kreuzer was given eight days of leave, to which he is entitled.

In the photo, Kreuzer and his unit are seen sitting on the steps of a house in Lebanon with the words "MK Kreuzer's Office" graffitied on the wall.

Reactions to the suspension

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of Otzma Yehudit, rushed to defend his party member, thanking Kreuzer and shaming Haaretz for publishing the photo in the first place.

Ben-Gvir then took to attacking Haaretz's publisher for calling Hamas terrorists "freedom fighters."

Kreuzer addressed the dismissal, confirming it and saying, "I had the privilege of fighting for you for more than 100 days in the reserves in the past year. I will continue to fight for you in the Israeli Knesset together with my fellow faction members from Otzma Yehudit. Thanks to everyone for the support I receive."

Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity Party and former chief of staff, highlighted that this was a sign of the degradation of discipline in the IDF but criticized the removal as harming morale during wartime.