Bennett: If Netanyahu doesn't legalize outposts I'll do it when I'm PM

Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett pledged to authorize the West Bank outpost should he be chosen prime minister in the March elections.He urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take action on the matter prior to US President-elect Joe Biden's entry to the White House on January 20. "Netanyahu, authorize the young settlements [outposts] now in these coming 10 days. If you don't do it, when I am the prime minister, I will do it," Bennett said.He spoke during a visit he made to the protest encampment settlers and right-wing politicians have set up outside the Prime Minister's Office to demand legalization of the outposts.Bennett's visit and his statement marked the few times he has spoken out on behalf on the settlement movement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.He has focused mostly on more global issues such as health and the economy, in a move to expand his range of to include the center of the political map and not just the Right.Bennett's views in support of the settlements are well known. He also was among 60 parliamentarians who voted in support of a Knesset bill that receive initial support in December, which gave de facto recognition to the outposts.
Both Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz were absent for the vote.Bennett spoke out on the matter Monday after a new poll showed that a new religious Zionist party led by MK Bezalel Smotrich, would pass the threshold with four mandates.Smotrich had been the one of the more outspoken parliamentarians in support of issues relating to the settlements, including on the outposts issue.Right-wing politicians and settler leaders who have camped out in front of Netanyahu's office have asked his to allow the government to approve a declaration stating the governments intent to authorize the outposts.Both Netanyahu and Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi have said that Gantz has refused to allow the item to be placed on the agenda.