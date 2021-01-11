The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Bennett: If Netanyahu doesn't legalize outposts I'll do it when I'm PM

Bennett's visit and his statement marked the few times he has spoken out on behalf on the settlement movement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 11, 2021 15:36
Naftali Bennett (second from left) is seen at the outpost protest encampment. (photo credit: ROEE HADI)
Naftali Bennett (second from left) is seen at the outpost protest encampment.
(photo credit: ROEE HADI)
Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett pledged to authorize the West Bank outpost should he be chosen prime minister in the March elections.
He urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take action on the matter prior to US President-elect Joe Biden's entry to the White House on January 20.
"Netanyahu, authorize the young settlements [outposts] now in these coming 10 days. If you don't do it, when I am the prime minister, I will do it," Bennett said.
He spoke during a visit he made to the protest encampment settlers and right-wing politicians have set up outside the Prime Minister's Office to demand legalization of the outposts.
Bennett's visit and his statement marked the few times he has spoken out on behalf on the settlement movement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has focused mostly on more global issues such as health and the economy, in a move to expand his range of to include the center of the political map and not just the Right.
Bennett's views in support of the settlements are well known. He also was among 60 parliamentarians who voted in support of a Knesset bill that receive initial support in December, which gave de facto recognition to the outposts.
Both Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz were absent for the vote.
Bennett spoke out on the matter Monday after a new poll showed that a new religious Zionist party led by MK Bezalel Smotrich, would pass the threshold with four mandates.
Smotrich had been the one of the more outspoken parliamentarians in support of issues relating to the settlements, including on the outposts issue.
Right-wing politicians and settler leaders who have camped out in front of Netanyahu's office have asked his to allow the government to approve a declaration stating the governments intent to authorize the outposts.
Both Netanyahu and Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi have said that Gantz has refused to allow the item to be placed on the agenda.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Outposts Settlements West Bank israeli politics Settlement blocs prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Should Israel's political parties be splitting up or uniting?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by