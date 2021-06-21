First no-confidence motion in government defeated

The new government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett passed a hurdle on Monday, when it defeated the opposition’s first motions of no-confidence by votes of 60 to 49 and 59 to 50.



Former Likud minister Ophir Akunis introduced the motions by calling the new government illegitimate, because its ruling party, Yamina, has only six loyal MKs. Akunis warned that Bennett would create a Palestinian state.



The government’s liaison to the Knesset, Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope), responded that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu offered a rotation as prime minister to Bennett and to New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar, indicating that it was legitimate for Netanyahu. By contrast, he said Netanyahu did not offer such a rotation to anyone else in Likud, despite his own party winning 30 seats, indicating that it was not legitimate for the former prime minister.



“I understand your frustration, with losing power, which was unnecessary because Likud could have formed a government if Netanyahu would have agreed to stand aside,” Elkin told former Likud ministers.



Shas leader Arye Deri responded to Sa’ar’s that, Netanyahu agreed to key Likud figures becoming prime minister, including MKs Yariv Levin, Yuval Steinitz and Avi Dichter and Netanyahu agreed to obtain the approval of the Likud central committee but Bennett did not agree.



“The cat is out of the bag,” Deri said. “Naftali Bennett torpedoed it.”



Religious Services Minister Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana , of Yamina, responded: “That is a lie.”



Elkin accused Netanyahu of spending the Likud’s funds to pay protesters to come to his home late at night and frighten his five-year-old daughter.



“In your eyes, whatever serves you is always legitimate, and what removes you from power is always illegitimate,” Elkin told Netanyahu.



Netanyahu responded to his former close confidant sarcastically by saying that “everyone knows how much the previous speaker cares about the state and how much he takes care of himself.”



The former prime minister said the new “government is dangerous, and that is why we will topple it faster than people think.”

Another test of the government is set to take place next week when votes will be held on extending an ordinance preventing family reunification of Palestinians and Israeli Arabs.



Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich said Monday that his party would not be voting with the coalition in order to extend the ordinance.



“We won’t be the ones plugging holes for this coalition or those who save it from itself,” Smotrich said.



The coalition needs the support of right-wing opposition MKs to pass the ordinance, because it is opposed by the Ra’am (United Arab List) Party, as well as Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej and Mossi Raz of Meretz.



At a Likud faction meeting on Monday, it was decided that Likud Knesset members would vote against the law preventing the unification of Palestinian families.





Idan Zonshine contributed to this report

