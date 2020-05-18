Gantz pledges release of Israelis in Gaza in first defense minister call

Defense Minister Benny Gantz pledged to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza when he spoke by phone with their relatives, in what his first external call in his new position.“During the conversation, Gantz expressed his commitment to return them [the hostages] home,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. Gantz spoke with the families of Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oren Shaul. Both young men were presumed killed during the 2014 Gaza war and their remains have been held by Hamas. He also talked with the families of two Israelis civilians held captive in Gaza, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.Leah and Simha Goldin said they were moved by the call from Gantz, who is also the alternate prime minister.“We told Gantz he shouldn’t miss the opportunity to return soldiers and civilians. The new government should act here and now and to fulfill its duty to the families,” Leah and Simha tweeted.