The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Is the violence in Jerusalem, Gaza, Mansour Abbas's moment? - comment

If he wills it, Abbas could break from the patterns of many Israeli Arab politicians who have come before and use a moment of tension to try to douse flames, urge reconciliation, humanize Israel.

By HERB KEINON  
APRIL 26, 2021 19:29
Mansour Abbas, head of the Ra'am Party, leads a faction meeting, in the Knesset on April 19, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Mansour Abbas, head of the Ra'am Party, leads a faction meeting, in the Knesset on April 19, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
 If he wills it, Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas could turn this volatile moment of bubbling violence in Jerusalem, Jaffa and Gaza into a transformational one.
If he wills it, Abbas could break from the patterns of many Israeli Arab politicians who have come before and use a moment of tension to try to douse flames, not fan them; to urge reconciliation, not confrontation; to humanize Israel, not demonize it.
If he wills it, Abbas could take to the airwaves with a message of peace, not the reflexive message of Israel, the brutal occupier who is to blame for the violence for trying to “Judaize” Jerusalem.
Granted, Abbas is only one MK in a small Arab party and he is not single-handedly going to transform the region or the conflict.
But if he is seen by the Jewish public as genuinely trying to tamp down tension, not ride on its back to gain points elsewhere, then this could have a significant impact on how Arab parties are viewed by the Israeli public. No one is helped here by Arab MKs viewed as enemies, not partners. 
Even if Abbas would be unable to succeed in tamping down the tensions in Jerusalem, the very act of trying to do so would win over a good part of the Jewish public.
There is much to regret about the last elections – the stalemate, the logjam, the possibility of going to yet another. But one thing that it did produce was a healthy willingness by much of the Jewish public to work together politically with Israeli Arab parties, and an equal willingness by a significant sector of the Arab public to work together with all components of Israeli society, including the Right. 
Abbas delivered a watershed speech in Nazareth on April 1, declaring a willingness to work with all parts of the Israeli political spectrum.
What made that speech refreshing and even visionary was that he did not stick to the expected script. He didn't blast Israel – as other Arab MKs reflexively do – for racism, oppression, "apartheid," and the “occupation.” Instead his message was that by working together everyone's situation could be improved.
That speech created a moment where it looked like, finally, there could be cooperation between Israeli Jews and Arabs at the political level. Not all Jews are ready – witness the Religious Zionist party’s rejection of Abbas and Ra’am as coalition partners – but many were
It seemed that the trauma of the coronavirus – where Jewish and Arab medical professionals worked side by side –created a sense among many of a shared destiny that radiated outward.
Then came the violence in Jerusalem and Jaffa, and the rockets from Gaza, and everything suddenly seemed to go back to how it has always been. These tensions between Arab and Jew came, ironically, at a time where there seemed to be me more of a willingness than ever for political cooperation between Arab and Jew for the good of the whole.
Abbas, if he wants, could leverage this moment. He could publicly call for an end to the rocket attacks from Gaza, for an end to the violence in Jerusalem. He could try to talk to the Arab leaders in Jerusalem.
Will this have a significant impact on the situation on the ground? Unlikely. Forces much stronger than Abbas and his small Ra’am party – Fatah, Hamas, Iran – each have an interest for their own reasons in sowing unrest right now. 
Abbas may never be able to gain the trust of the likes of the Religious Zionist Party’s Bezalel Smotrich, and those to his Right, who accuse him of supporting terrorists. But he could take much of the air out of that argument by taking a firm stand now and taking the lead in calming down the situation. 
It won’t be easy. Abbas will be accused by many of his own people of being a traitor to the cause. But this could be a significant moment in reshaping relations between Israeli Jews and Israeli Arabs. It will, however, take rising to the occasion.


Tags East Jerusalem Gaza israeli politics Mansour Abbas Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Eilam

What is Israel’s policy during US-Iran negotiations? - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Micah Halpern

Quarter of Congress wants Israel-US relationship to change - analysis

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by