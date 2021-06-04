Knesset Speaker Levin calls on Lapid to release coalition agreements

The agreements were reached by Wednesday, but have not been finalized.

The 61 MKs making up the up-and-coming coalition submitted a formal request to Secretary of the Knesset Yardena Muller-Horowitz on Thursday to begin the process of replacing Levin, but soon after it was submitted, Orbach said his signature on the letter to Muller-Horowitz was added without his knowledge, and asked that it be withdrawn. Without Orbach, the coalition would not have the 61 MKs needed to unseat Levin.

But Bennett met Orbach and his wife later in the afternoon, and he backed off. Orbach will decide by Friday’s Yamina faction meeting whether to vote in favor of the new government, or resign and enable deaf activist Shirley Pinto, the next candidate on the Yamina list, to enter the Knesset.

“I will do all I can to ensure it will succeed,” Orbach wrote on Twitter about the new government after his meeting with Bennett.

The MKs took the step of submitting the request in order to facilitate the formation of a government as soon as possible, after Likud officials said Levin would only allow a vote of confidence in the new government at the last possible date permitted by law in order to increase pressure on Yamina MKs to vote against the government.

The coalition candidate to replace Levin as speaker is Mickey Levy of Yesh Atid.