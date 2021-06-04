The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Knesset Speaker Levin calls on Lapid to release coalition agreements

Knesset speaker Yariv Levin called on Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to reveal the coalition agreements as Yamina held a faction meeting on Friday morning.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 4, 2021 12:16
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin speaks at a meeting of the Central Elections Committee, July 7, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin speaks at a meeting of the Central Elections Committee, July 7, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Knesset speaker Yariv Levin told Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid on Friday to submit all the agreements he has signed with parties that will be joining his coalition.
The agreements were reached by Wednesday, but have not been finalized. 
"It cannot be that coalition agreements will be hidden from the Knesset and the public," Levin said.
Yesh Atid and Yamina issued a joint statement saying that the coalition agreements would be submitted transparently. They called on Levin to convene the Knesset plenum and "enable the formation of a functioning unity government that will extract us from the chaos."
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett convened his faction at his home in Ra'anana on Friday. Following the meeting, MK Abir Kara told reporters outside that there would be no more defectors from Yamina, following MK Amichai Chikli's defection from the party in early May.
Yamina MK Nir Orbach was expected to decide whether or not he backs the incoming coalition's call to replace Levin as Knesset speaker during the meeting.
The 61 MKs making up the up-and-coming coalition submitted a formal request to Secretary of the Knesset Yardena Muller-Horowitz on Thursday to begin the process of replacing Levin, but soon after it was submitted, Orbach said his signature on the letter to Muller-Horowitz was added without his knowledge, and asked that it be withdrawn. Without Orbach, the coalition would not have the 61 MKs needed to unseat Levin.
But Bennett met Orbach and his wife later in the afternoon, and he backed off. Orbach will decide by Friday’s Yamina faction meeting whether to vote in favor of the new government, or resign and enable deaf activist Shirley Pinto, the next candidate on the Yamina list, to enter the Knesset.
“I will do all I can to ensure it will succeed,” Orbach wrote on Twitter about the new government after his meeting with Bennett.
The MKs took the step of submitting the request in order to facilitate the formation of a government as soon as possible, after Likud officials said Levin would only allow a vote of confidence in the new government at the last possible date permitted by law in order to increase pressure on Yamina MKs to vote against the government.
The coalition candidate to replace Levin as speaker is Mickey Levy of Yesh Atid.


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid Yariv Levin Yamina
