The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Learning to live with the new coalition's contradictions - analysis

All the component parts of this coalition are aware that it is a unique construction, born of unique circumstances.

By HERB KEINON  
JUNE 8, 2021 20:23
Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal. (photo credit: RA'AM)
Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
(photo credit: RA'AM)
An unusual coalition deserves an unusual coalition agreement, and that – according to what has been reported so far about that agreement – is what has emerged.
It is only natural that a coalition that includes enormous contradictions will be accompanied by an agreement that has the same. And the anti-Netanyahu coalition is nothing if not full of contradictions: two hard-right parties (Yamina and New Hope) sitting with two hard-Left parties (Meretz and Labor), pro-settlement activists sitting with anti-settlement ones, and an Islamist party in a coalition with religious Zionists and parties waving the banner of gay rights.
Those contradictions are aptly represented in the coalition agreement, which are individual agreements signed between each of the seven parties with the eighth and largest party, Yesh Atid, and an overarching agreement signed between Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett.
What are some of the contradictions? Agreements between Yesh Atid and Meretz, Labor and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu calling for public transportation on Shabbat, a repeal of the law banning grocery stores from opening on Shabbat, and recognition of gay marriages and civil unions, all fundamental changes in the status quo that governs issues of religions and state.
The agreement between Lapid and Bennett, however, which is the overriding agreement that all the parties are committed to, includes a pledge to retain the status quo, which means that all the pledges on this matter between Yesh Atid and Meretz, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu fall within the realm of pledges only.
Lapid and Bennett will rotate as prime minister, with Bennett starting and Lapid due to take over in August 2023. Even though the numerical strength inside the coalition between parties on the Right, Left and Center is not equal – Left 13, Right 12, Center 25 and two parties, Yisrael Beytenu with seven and the United Arab Party with 4 seats, that defy easy classification – this will be a Right-Left parity government, meaning Lapid will have veto power over Bennett’s policies when the latter is prime minister, and the other way around when Lapid takes over.
Likewise in the security cabinet – the most important decision-making forum when it comes to security and diplomatic issues – the Right-Left division will have six seats for Yamina and the New Hope party on the Right, and six seats for everyone else. This breakdown explains why diplomatic issues got short-skirted in the coalition guidelines. When it comes to diplomatic issues this government will be deadlocked, so don’t look to it for far-reaching diplomatic initiatives.
The coalition guidelines, according to Yediot Aharonot, have the following rather anemic statement on diplomatic/security issues: “The government will work toward strengthening national security along with a continuous pursuit of peace, and strengthening the foreign ministry as the body dealing with Israel’s foreign relations.”
On the surface, then, the parity makeup of the government seems a recipe for a continued stalemate. The previous government – the Benjamin Netanyahu-Benny Gantz government – was built similarly, with one block inside the government having veto power over the other. And that didn’t work out well at all.
So why should this parity government be any different?
One reason has to do with personalities. Lapid and Bennett, who worked together in Netanyahu’s government in 2013-2015, have shown that despite ideological differences they were able to find common ground in the past. In addition, they radiate a sense of trusting one another that never came across when Netanyahu and Gantz joined forces.
All the component parts of this coalition are aware that it is a unique construction, born of unique circumstances. This is not a government established with the goals of making headway on the major diplomatic issues, and the way it is set up will preclude that from happening, with Lapid vetoing moves that he may perceive as moving the government too far to the right diplomatically, and Bennett having that same power if Lapid turns the wheel too far to the left.
It is a coalition set up to deal primarily with domestic issues: to try and heal the societal rifts following an unprecedented two-and-a-half years of bitter divisiveness that began with the fall of the government in 2018, continued through four inconclusive elections, and was made worse by the coronavirus. This is a coalition built on the notion that there is a wide national consensus on most domestic issues, and that at this time that is where the nation’s focus needs to be.
If the country wants its disparate parts to come together, as polls show that it does, rather than go to a fifth election; if it wants Right, Left and Center in the same government, then it is going to have to learn to live with contradictions in the coalition and in the coalition’s guidelines.
But if the coalition wants to survive, it is going to have to find a way to smooth over those contradictions while on the run – keeping in mind its stated goal that what unites is greater than what divides, and that what divides needs to be placed aside temporarily so the country can regain its equilibrium.


Tags Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid israeli politics coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by