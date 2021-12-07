Liberman vows to complete new budget by Passover

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman promised at Tuesday's Maariv Conference to complete work on the 2023 state budget in time for the Passover holiday in mid-April.

Speaking a day after the Hanukkah holiday concluded, Liberman vowed to pass another state budget by Passover in an effort to bring about another year of political stability.

Liberman said that if the budget is completed by then, he would bring it to a vote in the government by Rosh Hashanah and then pass it into law in the Knesset in November, well before the December 31st deadline, which by law can be extended until the end of March without the government falling.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"There is no doubt we will have the same coalition a year from now," Liberman vowed.

Liberman said the key to maintaining stability in the coalition is focusing on five issues that he said the public cares about the most: Lowering the cost of living, reducing housing prices, fighting crime, improving health services, and easing traffic congestion.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman defends the budget in a Knesset address. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Regarding the cost of housing, he said it had risen in Israel by 11% in the past year. He blamed the rise on international factors Israel could not fully control, like the cost of steel, international shipping, and interest rates. He said the cost of housing had risen by much more in other Western countries due to those factors but said he expects housing costs to go down in 2022.

Despite recent terror attacks and the omicron variant, Liberman said Israel's current situation was much better than Europe and elsewhere.

"There is no need for panicking for an apocalyptic mood," he said.

Earlier at the same conference, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman revealed that his office is probing the efforts of the defense establishment and intelligence agencies to prevent the nuclearization of Iran . He said some of the reports would be classified.

"Part of Israel's resilience is that everyone is subject to oversight, and that includes the defense system, intelligence agencies, and the IDF," Englman said.