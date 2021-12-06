The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu 'praises' Bennett changing tune on Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu noted that PM Naftali Bennett and FM Yair Lapid are being vocal on disagreeing about Iran internationally.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 16:16
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset last week.
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset last week.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu offered rare "praise" for his successor as prime minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, saying he was glad Bennett was adopting a harder line on Iran.
Netanyahu noted that when Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid first took over, they said they would only voice their differences with the international community on Iran behind closed doors. But recently, Bennett has been vocal in his criticism, even of US President Joe Biden’s administration. 
“Now they supposedly sound different,” Netanyahu said. “I say supposedly because it is too little, too mixed up and too weak. No one in the world is taking them into account. The powers of the world know that Israel has a government that is weak, confused and helpless.” 
Netanyahu told his Likud faction in the Knesset that there is only one possible agreement with Iran that can be considered. 
“The only agreement that is acceptable is an agreement that would dismantle Iran's nuclear capability,” Netanyahu said.. Without such an agreement, Israel must be prepared to take action on its own against the Iranian nuclear program.” 
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister and alternate-prime minister Yair Lapid at the cabinet meeting, December 25, 2021. (credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister and alternate-prime minister Yair Lapid at the cabinet meeting, December 25, 2021. (credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
In criticism of the Biden administration, Netanyahu said that “if the United States is not prepared to present Iran with a credible military threat, Israel must do it.” 
Netanyahu blamed recent terror attacks and the rise in crime in the Arab sector on “the weakness of the government.” He said Iran and the international community that wants to return to the “dangerous agreement with Iran” see that weakness, too.  
“They are disregarding this government because they see there is no hard-line, no policy, and no determined stance,” he said. 


