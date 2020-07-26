Likud to Blue and White: We will only pass coronavirus laws this week

Cyber and National Digital Matters Minister and Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset David Amsalem (Likud) told Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) on Friday evening that he does not intend to pass any law in the ministerial committee except for urgent laws relating to the coronavirus pandemic.The decision comes after Blue and White broke an agreement made with the Likud over the conversion therapy bill, which passed a first reading on the Knesset floor with the support of Blue and White. According to Amsalem, who has a veto right on legislation in the ministerial committee, "cooperation among parties in the coalition is built on trust, but when that is violated, it is difficult to continue working together. The situation this week was particularly serious and obscures the working relationship between us."Likud sources claim that the disagreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz shows a true threat to the continuation of the unity government."This is not an imaginary crisis, it is not tension as a lever of pressure, nor is it any other political trick," sources close to Netanyahu said. "The prime minister is determined to pass the annual budget because he is sure that only this kind of budget will suit the current financial situation created due to the coronavirus crisis. If Gantz insists, the coalition will end its path."Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) attacked Blue and White Party's conduct, telling Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, "Blue and White will send Israel down into elections if it continues to insist on a bi-annual budget."Every day that passes that they refuse to advance towards agreements brings elections that we do not want closer," he concluded.