Netanyahu children to continue receiving security detail for a year

Sources indicate that the children of a prime minister usually get protection from the special "Magen" unit of the PMO, which gets directives from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 13, 2021 19:00
Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu with family, Sara Avner (left) and Yair. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu with family, Sara Avner (left) and Yair.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s children are set to receive government-paid security protection for a full year even after he is out of office.
However, with some media reports wrongly stating that Netanyahu’s children have protection and that incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett’s children will not have protection, it is important to clarify what is really going on.
Sources indicate that the children of a prime minister usually get protection from the special “Magen” unit of the Prime Minister’s Office, which gets directives from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency.)
The exact nature of security protection for a prime minister’s children while in office or after leaving office, is set by the Ministerial Committee for the Shin Bet, sources say.
Under the current Netanyahu government, the sources explain that the policy has been that an outgoing prime minister’s children retain protection for one year.
Because the Bennett government is not yet sworn in, it has not yet set the nature of the long-term protection for his children.
However, the Shin Bet will ensure that either its staff or the Magen staff provide Bennett’s children with protection during the transitional phase until the new Ministerial Committee for the Shin Bet is constituted and decides the above issues.
Some of the issues that the new committee will need to decide in that regard also relate to where the primary protection for the children will be and what kind of secondary protection will travel with them when they leave that location, sources indicated.
Incidentally, once the new committee is formed, it could also alter and reduce the protection given to Netanyahu’s children.
Part of the confusion in some media reports appears to be missing the distinctions between the Shin Bet and Magen as well as the division of authority between protection which the Shin Bet extends ad hoc and protection which the reigning committee directs.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Shin Bet children
