Netanyahu's foreign media spokesman Mark Regev to exit PMO

Regev, 61, served as senior adviser to Netanyahu for foreign affairs and international communications.

From the Second Lebanon War in 2006 through to this year’s "Guardian of the Walls" operation in Gaza, the Australian-born Regev has been one of the most prominent voices for Israel in the international media, with the UK's Guardian describing him as "spin doctor in chief for the Israeli government."

Regev is a Foreign Ministry professional, serving as the ministry’s spokesman before being assigned to the PMO in 2007, when Ehud Olmert was prime minister.

Regev returned to the Prime Minister’s Office for a second stint at Netanyahu’s request in 2020.

Regev stayed on to help the Netanyahu-Bennett transition, but is now returning to the Foreign Ministry. He has so far not disclosed his plans for the future or whether he intends to stay in government.

Bennett has yet to appoint a replacement for Regev. The prime minister has had native English-speaking advisers and spokespeople over his eight years in politics who are vying for the job, among others.