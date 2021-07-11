The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu's foreign media spokesman Mark Regev to exit PMO

The Australian-born Regev has been one of the most prominent voices for Israel in the international media, with the UK's Guardian describing him as "spin doctor in chief for the Israeli government."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 11, 2021 17:33
UK AMBASSADOR Mark Regev: Not taking anything for granted. (photo credit: MICHAEL FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE)
UK AMBASSADOR Mark Regev: Not taking anything for granted.
(photo credit: MICHAEL FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE)
Mark Regev, the longtime foreign media spokesman for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leaving the Prime Minister’s Office this week.
Regev, 61, served as senior adviser to Netanyahu for foreign affairs and international communications.
From the Second Lebanon War in 2006 through to this year’s "Guardian of the Walls" operation in Gaza, the Australian-born Regev has been one of the most prominent voices for Israel in the international media, with the UK's Guardian describing him as "spin doctor in chief for the Israeli government."
Regev is a Foreign Ministry professional, serving as the ministry’s spokesman before being assigned to the PMO in 2007, when Ehud Olmert was prime minister.
Following nine years as the Olmert and then Netanyahu’s chief international spokesperson, Regev became Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Regev returned to the Prime Minister’s Office for a second stint at Netanyahu’s request in 2020.
Regev stayed on to help the Netanyahu-Bennett transition, but is now returning to the Foreign Ministry. He has so far not disclosed his plans for the future or whether he intends to stay in government.
Bennett has yet to appoint a replacement for Regev. The prime minister has had native English-speaking advisers and spokespeople over his eight years in politics who are vying for the job, among others.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Foreign Ministry Naftali Bennett Mark Regev prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by