Protesters sue Yair Netanyahu for half a million NIS after Nazi comparison

Yair Netanyahu, the controversial son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is being sued for the amount of NIS 500,000 by the New Contract foundation after making inflammatory comments on Twitter, comparing the organization's protesters to the ruthless SA militia of Nazi Germany.

The New Contract (Hoze Hadash) foundation is a nonprofit organization whose stated goal is "battling corruption" which has gained notoriety for it's many " Crime Minister " protests against indicted Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The court filing quotes a tweet published by Yair in which he says "they remind me of the brown shirt thugs," referencing the Nazi Stormtrooper, or Sturmabteilung (SA) militia, which helped Hitler rise to power in Germany.

In the tweet, Yair also claimed that left-wing protesters, which he referred to as "crazed zombies," had been paid to attend protests by "foreign European funding, Soros, and pedophile Epstein and Ehud Barak. Poisoners of wells and lying media thought engineers!!!"

Wealthy Jewish Hungarian philanthropist George Soros has long been the target of far-right groups and antisemitic conspiracies, leading to Yair being embraced more than once by suspected far-right antisemites, including one time being placed in the banner of the white supremacist site "the Daily Stormer," which then claimed to be the "world's no. 1 Yair Netanyahu fan site."

Though several other powerful and famous people linked have also been linked to Epstein in the media, Barak is the only direct political rival of his father's to be named in such reports. Wealthy Jewish sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has also had many conspiracies linked to him, especially since his apparent suicide in his jail cell in 2019. Yair has consistently linked former prime minister Ehud Barak to Epstein, claiming they were best of friends.Though several other powerful and famous people linked have also been linked to Epstein in the media, Barak is the only direct political rival of his father's to be named in such reports.

The court filing also featured examples of replies to the post, citing them as direct examples of the influence Yair has on his social media audience. One user, referred to only by his username "Le Shomron," said that he thinks that "leftists are garbage juice corrupt scumbags," and telling another user to "burn in hell you as****e leftist!!"



Another user, who calls himself Rafi Avivi, replied to Yair post saying "The liars and whores must die."

Yair has long received criticism for his posts on social media, having received condemnations for his remarks by even his father several times in the past years.

Yair was also sued for slander in late November 2019, after sharing a Facebook post alleging that former Walla News editor Avi Alkalai was "planted by the Wexner Foundation." Yair was ordered to pay NIS 250,000 to Alkalai in the subsequent lawsuit, in which Yair offered no defense.

The full tweet reads "It's just unbelievable that they don't show it in the media. The charities hire paid 'protesters' for the Left's 'demonstrations.' They hand-pick and take the most crazed, violent and psychotic people. The left-wing demonstrations scream with cursing, profanity, violence, Fascist slogans and just clueless psychotic screams, they go into a frenzied trance. If the Left is allowed to 'recognize processes' then I'm allowed to as well. They remind me of the brown shirt thugs. Just the same group of crazy zombies who are hired for regular demonstrations every time under a different title, 'Every Night at the A-G's house,' 'Crime Minister,' 'The Black Flags,' Everything comes from the same foreign European funding, Soros, Pedophile Epstein and Ehud Barak."