The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Ra'am to provide coalition votes to pass IDF enlistment bill for haredim

But coalition set to lose majority when MK Pinto-Kadosh gives birth.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 17:22

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 17:24
MK Mansour Abbas (Ra'am), October 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
MK Mansour Abbas (Ra'am), October 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz received a commitment from Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas on Monday to provide the coalition the votes it needs to pass the IDF enlistment bill for haredim (ultra-Orthodox), political sources confirmed on Tuesday.
Gantz had been delaying bringing the bill for a vote because he lacked a majority without Ra'am. But Abbas told Gantz that if it is not possible to draft a majority without his MKs, they will vote in favor and let it pass. 
"They are part of the coalition, and they must contribute their support for some of our requests," Gantz told reporters at Blue and White's faction meeting. "Their obligations must be no less on this issue, and we spoke about that."
The government's bill to increase ultra-Orthodox enlistment to the IDF was submitted last month to the Knesset. It has drastically lower minimum enlistment rates than a previous version of the bill. It would temporarily reduce the age of exemption to 21 in order to encourage ultra-Orthodox men to enter the workforce, and over the course of three years then raise the age of exemption up to 23.
The government is in a hurry to pass problematic legislation because it is about to lose an active coalition MK when Shirley Pinto gives birth to her second child. A spokeswoman for Pinto said she was due on Monday and can give birth at any point. 
Ultra-Orthodox Jews in New York protest IDF enlistment law 3 (credit: Reuters)Ultra-Orthodox Jews in New York protest IDF enlistment law 3 (credit: Reuters)
The spokeswoman said Pinto took off only a few days from work when her son was born. Without Pinto, the coalition's razor-thin majority would fall to 60-59. 
One reason Ra'am is ready to vote for the enlistment bill is that it needs Blue and White's support for its own controversial legislation, which would enable tens of thousands of illegally built homes to be hooked up to the national electricity grid. The bill passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Monday night, in a 61-48 vote, with the support of opposition MKs from the Joint List.
The bill's sponsor, Ra'am MK Waleed Taha, told the Knesset plenum it would save lives and finally do justice for tens of thousands of people who were not given permits to build and were not permitted to be hooked up to the grid."
But Likud MK David Amsalem called the bill "the most dangerous step since the state was founded."
The Knesset plenum approved the Knesset House Committee's recommendation regarding the appointment of a public committee to determine salaries and payments to Knesset members and the establishment of a special committee to discuss the bill regulating the use of cannabis for medical purposes.
The plenum also unanimously passed into law a bill that sets minimum penalties for offenses of possession and trafficking in illegal weapons. The law stipulates a temporary provision in which, except in special cases, a minimum penalty of a quarter of the maximum penalty will be imposed on those convicted of offenses of possession, carrying and trafficking in arms.
Jeremy Sharon and Ben Zion Gad contributed to this report.


Tags Benny Gantz IDF Ultra-Orthodox haredim coalition Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by