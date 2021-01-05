Ron Huldai promises half of his party's MKs will be women

Half of the MKs and ministers in the Israelis Party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai will be women, he announced at a press conference on Tuesday with four women who will be on his list.The list will include University of Washington Prof Karine Nahon, former Blue and White MK Einav Kabla, educator Keren Tal and social activist Adi Tzabari. Nahon, 48, is a scientist married to former Likud minister Michael Eitan. Eitan 76, has been very critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Kabla was raised in a religious home and was the chairwoman of the Knesset Science and Technology Committee.Tal is a former high school principal who was born in Morocco.Tzabari has headed Tel Aviv's departments of informal education and urban renewal.In a message to Blue and White voters, Huldai said "your party leader [Benny Gantz] made a mistake, not you" and that his party should be their new home.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Blue and White responded that the party's path "prevented annexation, closing down courts and harming democracy during a health and socioeconomic crisis," while "the Israelis Party's Path prevents Tel Aviv from having a full-time mayor."