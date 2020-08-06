Sovereignty Movement heads ask Yankelevich, Blue and White for support

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich met with the heads of the Sovereignty Movement, who asked that she and her party, Blue and White, support the application of sovereignty over the West Bank, the Sovereignty Movement announced in a statement.The meeting, which consisted of Sovereignty Movement heads Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, as well as Bitchonistim Movement secretary-general Brig.-Gen. Amir Avivi, a number of other Zionist issues were also discussed with the minister, such as aliyah and security. The goal of this was to ensure that these issues were not neglected during the coronavirus pandemic. Yankelevich seemed to show a positive attitude toward the subject, and said she was willing to include Hebron in her itinerary and conduct another visit to Gush Etzion.The discussion with Yankelevich "reflects the ever growing Israeli consensus surrounding the application of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley," the Sovereignty Movement said in a statement. "The consensus surrounding this vision is garnering more and more communities calling upon the prime minister to honor his pre-election commitments, and to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria without making it contingent on establishment of an Arab state in Israel’s heartland.”The subject of sovereignty and annexation became a hot button issue in Israel and abroad over the summer, especially leading up to the July 1 deadline when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could bring the subject before the Knesset. Sovereignty would have been applied to 30% of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, in accordance with the peace plan created by US President Donald Trump.However, many on both the Left and Right oppose the move, the latter because it is contingent upon the establishment of a Palestinian state in the rest of the West Bank, as outlined in the Trump peace plan.The Palestinian Authority has rejected the plan, as well as any application of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.