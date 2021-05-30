The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What would a Bennett-Lapid 'change' government look like?

Michaeli is expected to be appointed transportation minister and MK Omer Bar-Lev will be public security minister, a post once held by his father, Haim Bar-Lev.

By GIL HOFFMAN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2021 03:07
View of the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 10, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
View of the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 10, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A coalition deal is believed to have been finalized after Yamina's Naftali Bennett supposedly came to an agreement with Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid.
Labor and Yesh Atid announced on Friday that they had finalized a coalition agreement.
Michaeli is expected to be appointed transportation minister and MK Omer Bar-Lev will be public security minister, a post once held by his father, Haim Bar-Lev.
The third portfolio given to Labor will be Diaspora Affairs. Labor has not revealed its candidate for the third portfolio, but it could be MK Emilie Moatti or MK Gilad Kariv, who is a Reform rabbi. A new department for advancing religious pluralism would be created in the ministry.
The agreement includes steps to strengthen the police force, stop crime in the agricultural sector and fight traffic accidents.
Michaeli would be a member of the Judicial Selection Committee, which will also have right-wing representatives from Yamina and New Hope. Six judges are set to be appointed to the Supreme Court over the next four years.
With Bennett Lapid change gov't, what will Knesset portfolio look like?
Prime Minister: Naftali Bennett (Yamina)
Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Minister: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)
Defense Minister: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)
Finance Minister: Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu)
Justice Minister: Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope)
Education Minister: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)
Interior Minister: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)
Transportation Minister: Merav Michaeli (Labor)
Health Minister: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)
Public Security Minister: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)  
Environmental Protection Minister: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)
Economy Minister: Abir Kara (Yamina)
Construction and Housing Minister: Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope)
Communications Minister: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)
Religious Affairs Minister: Matan Kahana (Yamina)
Culture and Sports Minister: Chili Tropper (Blue and White)
Agriculture and Rural Development Minister: Alon Schuster (Blue and White)
Regional Cooperation Minister: Esawi Frej (Meretz)
Diaspora Affairs Minister: Emilie Moatti or Gilad Kariv (Labor) 
Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) or Yisrael Beytenu minister  
Aliyah and Integration Minister: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) or Yisrael Beytenu minister  
Tourism Minister: Yesh Atid minister
Energy Ministry: Yesh Atid minister
Science and Technology Minister: Yesh Atid minister
Social Equity Minister:  Yesh Atid minister
Jerusalem Affairs, Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset:  Yesh Atid minister
Knesset Speaker: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)
Knesset Finance Committee chairman: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu)
Strategic Affairs, Intelligence Services, Community Development, Cyber, Higher Education and Water: Dismantled


