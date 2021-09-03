The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Preliminary investigation absolves IDF of blame for Border Police death

The Shmueli family stated they are "disappointed, hurt and frustrated by the investigation."

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 11:04
21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (photo credit: BORDER POLICE)
21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots
(photo credit: BORDER POLICE)
The Israeli military released the results of the preliminary investigation into the death of Border Police officer Barel Shmueli on Friday.
The investigation, which was shared with Shmueli’s family, found that the operational assessments and procedures that dealt with the riots “were carried out in a thorough and comprehensive manner.”
The preparations for the riots included the reinforcements of troops including snipers like Shmueli.
The investigation also found that the decision to “deploy and activate the forces differently from the moment the violent mob reached the protective wall” while “at the same time no discrepancy was found in relation to the opening fire regulations” which had not been changed “at any stage before or during” the riots.
Following Shmueli’s death on Monday, many have leveled harsh criticism of the government and the military, claiming that it had imposed restrictions on troops along the border. 
Israel Police car carrying the body of Border Police St.-Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli died from his injuries on Monday following gunshot wounds inflicted on his by a Palestinian gunman during Gaza border riots, August 30 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel Police car carrying the body of Border Police St.-Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli died from his injuries on Monday following gunshot wounds inflicted on his by a Palestinian gunman during Gaza border riots, August 30 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The family of Shmueli, who was paid a visit by IDF senior officials who personally delivered the preliminary findings to the Beer Yakov family, released a statement through attorney Ran Cohen Rochberger, stating they are "disappointed, hurt and frustrated by the preliminary investigation."
"The family does not accept the investigation," the statement read. "Not the findings, not the conclusions and not the bottom line that states there is no intention to take serious measures against any commander," it added.
The statement goes on to say the family posed difficult questions to the commanders but did not receive satisfactory answers.
The Shmueli family said they will continue to demand from the IDF to conduct a "proper, critical and transparent" investigation. On Monday, they demanded a professional military commission of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, a demand they repeated in the statement released on Friday.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, in a speech Thursday evening, responded to harsh public criticism and said that the military is completing a thorough investigation into the incident that “will leave no stone unturned” into the incident.
Responding to suggestions that IDF commanders order soldiers to hold their fire when under attack by terrorists, Kohavi said this was simply not true.
“The soldiers and commanders are equipped with all of the tools and with open-fire rules that are clear. Claims to the contrary are baseless and are nothing but a total lie,” he said. 
“Any soldier that feels threatened and at risk, in war or peacetime, is allowed to, needs to, and is required to take action and remove the threat,” he said,” adding that “in many cases where violent incidents occurred along the border, many terrorists were neutralized by IDF soldiers.”
Kohavi has instructed the military to continue the investigation and ordered that the lessons learned at this stage be applied to commanders and fighters in the field.
Israeli president Reuven Rivlin, Defense Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi pay a visit to Lea and Simcha Goldin, parents of Lt. Hadar Goldin as they attend a passive protest outside the memorial ceremony marking six to his death and abduction outside the military cemetery in Je (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Israeli president Reuven Rivlin, Defense Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi pay a visit to Lea and Simcha Goldin, parents of Lt. Hadar Goldin as they attend a passive protest outside the memorial ceremony marking six to his death and abduction outside the military cemetery in Je (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
“The IDF is continuing its assessments of further violent riots and possible terrorist acts in the coming days while applying the lessons learned at this stage,” the military said.
On Thursday night  26-year-old Palestinian man was killed and several others injured as thousands of Gazans clashed along the border fence with Israel. 
The Hamas-run Health Ministry announced that Ahmed Mustafa Mahmoud Saleh from the Jabalya refugee camp died after he was shot in the stomach during the riots.
Another 15 Palestinians were injured, including 5 children during the riots where some 1,000 demonstrators hurled explosive devices and burned tires. Troops responded with live fire and tear gas.
Tal Spungin contributed to this report.


Tags IDF Terrorism investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by