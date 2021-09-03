Preliminary investigation absolves IDF of blame for Border Police death

The Israeli military released the results of the preliminary investigation into the death of Border Police officer Barel Shmueli on Friday.

The investigation, which was shared with Shmueli’s family, found that the operational assessments and procedures that dealt with the riots “were carried out in a thorough and comprehensive manner.”

The preparations for the riots included the reinforcements of troops including snipers like Shmueli.

The investigation also found that the decision to “deploy and activate the forces differently from the moment the violent mob reached the protective wall” while “at the same time no discrepancy was found in relation to the opening fire regulations” which had not been changed “at any stage before or during” the riots.

Following Shmueli’s death on Monday, many have leveled harsh criticism of the government and the military, claiming that it had imposed restrictions on troops along the border.

The family of Shmueli, who was paid a visit by IDF senior officials who personally delivered the preliminary findings to the Beer Yakov family, released a statement through attorney Ran Cohen Rochberger, stating they are "disappointed, hurt and frustrated by the preliminary investigation."

"The family does not accept the investigation," the statement read. "Not the findings, not the conclusions and not the bottom line that states there is no intention to take serious measures against any commander," it added.

The statement goes on to say the family posed difficult questions to the commanders but did not receive satisfactory answers.

The Shmueli family said they will continue to demand from the IDF to conduct a "proper, critical and transparent" investigation. On Monday, they demanded a professional military commission of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, a demand they repeated in the statement released on Friday.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, in a speech Thursday evening, responded to harsh public criticism and said that the military is completing a thorough investigation into the incident that “will leave no stone unturned” into the incident.

Responding to suggestions that IDF commanders order soldiers to hold their fire when under attack by terrorists, Kohavi said this was simply not true.

“The soldiers and commanders are equipped with all of the tools and with open-fire rules that are clear. Claims to the contrary are baseless and are nothing but a total lie,” he said.

“Any soldier that feels threatened and at risk, in war or peacetime, is allowed to, needs to, and is required to take action and remove the threat,” he said,” adding that “in many cases where violent incidents occurred along the border, many terrorists were neutralized by IDF soldiers.”

Kohavi has instructed the military to continue the investigation and ordered that the lessons learned at this stage be applied to commanders and fighters in the field.

“The IDF is continuing its assessments of further violent riots and possible terrorist acts in the coming days while applying the lessons learned at this stage,” the military said.

On Thursday night 26-year-old Palestinian man was killed and several others injured as thousands of Gazans clashed along the border fence with Israel.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry announced that Ahmed Mustafa Mahmoud Saleh from the Jabalya refugee camp died after he was shot in the stomach during the riots.

Another 15 Palestinians were injured, including 5 children during the riots where some 1,000 demonstrators hurled explosive devices and burned tires. Troops responded with live fire and tear gas.

Tal Spungin contributed to this report.