Prime Minister Netanyahu donates blood for victims of Mt. Meron

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at Shaare Zedek Medical Hospital in Jerusalem on Friday to donate blood for the victims for the preceding night's disaster at Mt. Meron. "Like many of the citizens of Israel, I came to donate blood as an act of empathy for the wounded and as an act of empathy for the terrible tragedy that happened here," Netanyahu said, "The Israeli government and I will do everything to help and support the families of those who perished." over the phone, who expressed his condolences and sorrow for the tragedy that took place.Other world leaders that called Netanyahu regarding the tragedy included Russian President Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other European and Arab politicians. Prof. Ofer Marin, director of the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, also donated blood with the Prime Minister on Friday.Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden
