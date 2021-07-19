The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Prime Minister's Office: 'Freedom of worship' statement was incorrect

The Prime Minister's Office clarified on Monday morning that the status quo on Temple Mount has not changed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 19, 2021 09:57
Jews visit Temple Mount after closure during Operation Guardian of the Walls. (photo credit: OR NEHEMIAH AHARONOV)
Jews visit Temple Mount after closure during Operation Guardian of the Walls.
(photo credit: OR NEHEMIAH AHARONOV)
 The Prime Minister's office have issued a statement saying that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's comment on Sunday that "Jews have freedom of worship on Temple Mount" was a mistake.
On Sunday, the Prime Minister made a statement thanking Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai for "managing the events on the Temple Mount with responsibility and consideration, while maintaining freedom of worship for Jews on the Mount."

The statement, along with the visit of Yamina MK Yomtov Kalfon and rebel Yamina MK Amichai Chikli to the Temple Mount, was seen by many to be a change in the long upheld status quo which dictates that while Jews can visit the site, only Muslims may pray there.
Bennett's comment reportedly angered his coalition partners in Ra'am.
The Prime Minister's Office clarified on Monday morning that the status quo has not changed and that the intention behind the statement was that the freedom for Jews to visit Temple Mount, not pray, was being maintained.


