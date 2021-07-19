Prime Minister's Office: 'Freedom of worship' statement was incorrect



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Public Security Minister Bar-Lev and Israel Police Inspector General Shabtai and thanked them for managing the events on the Temple Mount with responsibility and consideration, while maintaining freedom of worship for Jews on the Mount. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 18, 2021

The statement, along with the visit of Yamina MK Yomtov Kalfon and rebel Yamina MK Amichai Chikli to the Temple Mount, was On Sunday, the Prime Minister made a statement thanking Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai for "managing the events on the Temple Mount with responsibility and consideration, while maintaining freedom of worship for Jews on the Mount."The statement, along with the visit of Yamina MK Yomtov Kalfon and rebel Yamina MK Amichai Chikli to the Temple Mount, was seen by many to be a change in the long upheld status quo which dictates that while Jews can visit the site, only Muslims may pray there.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Bennett's comment reportedly angered his coalition partners in Ra'am.

The Prime Minister's Office clarified on Monday morning that the status quo has not changed and that the intention behind the statement was that the freedom for Jews to visit Temple Mount, not pray, was being maintained.

The Prime Minister's office have issued a statement saying that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's comment on Sunday that "Jews have freedom of worship on Temple Mount" was a mistake.