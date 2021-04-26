Prof. Trajtenberg elected Foreign Honorary Member of American Econ Assoc.

Prof. (Emeritus) Manuel Trajtenberg of the Eitan Berglas School of Economics at Tel Aviv University was named yesterday as Honorary Member of the American Economic Association (AEA). Prof. Trajtenberg is the seventh Israeli to receive this honor, following in the footsteps of Elhanan Helpman, Nobel Prize Laureate Robert Aumann, Menahem Yaari, Ariel Rubinstein, Eytan Sheshinski, and Yoram Weiss.
In addition to his extensive research on R&D, innovation, patents, and economic growth, Prof. Trajtenberg has held a number of public offices: Founder and Head of the National Economic Council at the Prime Minister’s Office, Chair of the Planning and Budgeting Committee of the Council for Higher Education, and Chair of the Committee for Economic and Social Change (the Trajtenberg Committee) established in the wake of the social protests of 2011. He was recently appointed Head of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) at Tel Aviv University.
The AEA, founded in 1885, is the primary organization of research economists in the US, comprising today over 20,000 members. The AEA publishes some of the world’s most prominent journals, such as the American Economic Review and the Journal of Economic Perspectives. Each year, it awards prestigious prizes in recognition of outstanding contributions to the profession, including, since 1976, the title of Foreign Honorary Members to prominent non-American economists.
“I am thrilled with this award and very proud to be part of Tel Aviv University and its impressive achievements; I regard the award as a further manifestation of the quality of research in Israeli academia,” said Prof. Trajtenberg. “My main field of research has been technological innovation and, being a part of the ‘Start-up Nation,’ I am particularly pleased that this line of research has received recognition. Economic policy faces today the great task of overcoming the post-COVID economic crisis while addressing at the same time the dual challenges of climate change and surging inequality. Israel could become an excellent testing ground for tackling these crucial issues, as we have already proven with the vaccination campaign. For this to be achieved, the government must continue to provide ample support to scientific research, as a major factor of our national resilience.”
In addition to his extensive research on R&D, innovation, patents, and economic growth, Prof. Trajtenberg has held a number of public offices: Founder and Head of the National Economic Council at the Prime Minister’s Office, Chair of the Planning and Budgeting Committee of the Council for Higher Education, and Chair of the Committee for Economic and Social Change (the Trajtenberg Committee) established in the wake of the social protests of 2011. He was recently appointed Head of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) at Tel Aviv University.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}