The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prosecution preemptively strikes PM’s story on James Packer

The most notable of the three occasions that Netanyahu pushed for Elovitch to sell, was his request to sell Walla to Australian tycoon billionaire James Packer.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 19, 2021 21:53
(From left) WRITER JACOB NAGEL, then national security adviser, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head Avi Dichter at a 2017 meeting in the Knesset. ( (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
(From left) WRITER JACOB NAGEL, then national security adviser, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head Avi Dichter at a 2017 meeting in the Knesset. (
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The prosecution’s tactics in the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shifted on Monday as it engaged in a preemptive strike against an anticipated attack by the defense.
Former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua testified for the sixth day before the Jerusalem District Court, revealing that Netanyahu had pressed his alleged media bribery co-conspirator, Shaul Elovitch, to sell Walla on three separate occasions.
Elovitch owned both Walla and telecommunications giant Bezeq, and allegedly used giving positive coverage at Walla to the prime minister in order to influence Netanyahu to give Bezeq preferential treatment.  
The most notable of the three occasions that Netanyahu pushed for Elovitch to sell, was his request to sell Walla to Australian tycoon billionaire James Packer.
Packer is expected to play a significant role when the trial reaches Case 1000, the “illegal gifts affair,” since he allegedly gave illegal gifts to Netanyahu along with tycoon billionaire Arnon Milchan.
But he had not previously come up in the context of Case 4000 – the focus of the public corruption trial to date.
It appeared that the prosecution’s aim in raising these issues was to try to defang attacks which it expects the defense to pursue either in cross-examination or when it presents its own witnesses.
The obvious point of attack by the defense would be to argue: how can the prosecution say that Netanyahu was involved in media bribery with Elovitch and Walla, if the prime minister was so upset with the coverage that he pressed over and over again for it to be sold to other allies.
If, in fact, Netanyahu was in collusion with Elovitch, he would never have wanted him to sell Walla, the prosecution had expected the defense to argue.
Anticipating this, Yeshua testified that Elovitch never had any intention of selling to any of the three buyers.
In fact, Yeshua said that Elovitch ordered him to only appear to negotiate with the potential buyers in good faith, but to do all he could passively to undermine reaching a deal.
Tactics to prevent a sale included postponing meetings, offering Walla at an unrealistically high price and other moves.
Further, Yeshua testified that his understanding was that Netanyahu did not want Walla sold because it was not giving him overwhelmingly positive coverage.
Rather, he wanted Walla sold so that he would have even greater or complete control of the coverage.
“The website acted to fulfil the demands [of Netanyahu] regarding coverage, but very occasionally did not [fulfil those demands.] Maybe the idea was to fulfil all of the demands,” said Yeshua.
In parallel, Yeshua testified that Netanyahu and Elovitch had pressed for him to fire Walla journalist Amir Tibon for publishing a negative article relating to the prime minister’s Iran policies.
Responding to this pressure, Yeshua said that he had ordered chief editor Avi Alkalai not to post any of Tibon’s articles before the former Walla CEO had personally approved them.  
He added that “not even a poem” by Tibon would be published without his approval, and told Elovitch he would try to figure out some way to legally fire him without it being obviously connected to Tibon’s failure to play along with the positive coverage for Netanyahu plan.
A separate reason that the prosecution has raised the issue was to show how important it was for Elovitch to keep control of Walla so he could use it as a way to influence Netanyahu regarding Bezeq.
Another issue the prosecution explored on Monday was the correspondence between Yeshua and Elovitch from before the 2013 elections, where Yeshua was ordered to block publication of negative articles about the Netanyahu family.
An example given was a picture from 2013 that showed Netanyahu’s son, Yair, kissing his girlfriend.  
According to Yeshua, Elovitch warned him to prevent the picture from being posted “at all costs” because he was waiting for the prime minister to sign off on additional major regulatory economic benefits to Bezeq related to the issuance of shares of stock.
The prosecution is expected to complete its questioning of Yeshua on Tuesday.
Next, the defense has already told the court that it wants a recess of several weeks to prepare its cross-examination of Yeshua – especially since he raised many new claims which had not surfaced when he testified to police.
It is unclear how the court will rule on the defense’s request.
MEANWHILE, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday night came closer than ever to declaring Netanyahu unfit to continue leading the country due to the trial, but refrained from actually crossing that line.
Mandelblit made several points in a legal brief to the High Court of Justice which could start the building of a case to disqualify Netanyahu as prime minister due to his specific behavior even if the law does not formally require him to step down simply because he has been indicted.
The attorney-general was responding to a petition by the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel.
Some points he made, such as the severity of the media bribery charges and the inherent conflict of interest in maintaining public trust, had been made by him when a previous petition was filed before the calling of witnesses in Netanyahu’s trial had begun.
But this time, some points were new.
Mandelblit said that the intensity of the prime minister’s attacks on law enforcement had crossed lines which could serve as a basis for declaring him unfit if such deterioration continued beyond a certain unspecified point.
He said that Netanyahu’s failure to appoint a justice minister was another sign that he might eventually be declared unfit, even if the law might not have required his resignation, if he was maintaining normal government positions and business.
However, Mandelblit ultimately said that Netanyahu could remain in office in light of his adhering to limitations placed on him to stay away from involvement in law enforcement and judicial appointments, as well as policy changes which could impact his trial.
Further, the attorney-general said that Netanyahu had not yet perpetrated a clear disqualifying act showing him incapable of carrying on his duties, even if he seemed to be nearing that point.
Mandelblit implied in his brief that Netanyahu has not attended much of his trial to date, only missing prime ministerial business on three occasions since May 2020 for a couple of hours at a time.
On Sunday, the High Court rejected a separate petition to declare Netanyahu ineligible to form a government by virtue of the fact that the witness stage of his trial has started.
However, it appeared that it was easier for the court to reject this petition since it was similar to a petition which the justices rejected 11-0 in May 2020.
But Monday’s petition appears to be a closer call. This is because Netanyahu’s ongoing and evolving personal behavior has become an issue in terms of his fitness to serve, not merely the interpretation of the Basic Law regarding when any prime minister can be legally forced to resign.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu bezeq Case 4000
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs egos set aside, not personal reforms in politics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Amotz Asa-El

Isi Leibler: Unsung hero of the Jewish people's finest hour

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by