Public Security Minister meets Arab leadership to fight violent crime

Bar Lev, along with deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz and the Forum of Arab Council Heads, discussed different proposals as to how best to harness Arab leadership at municipal levels to assist in the Public Security Ministry's goal to eradicate violence, weapons, and serious crime in Arab communities.

Since the beginning of 2021, at least 48 Arabs in Israel have been killed in violent incidents, according to the Abraham Initiatives, a Jewish-Arab NGO, and over 50% of violent crime in Israel affects Arab citizens, who only make up around 20% of the total population.

"The Forum of Arab Council Heads longs for an effective plan to eradicate crime in Arab communities. Deputy Minister Segalovitz and I are clear on the urgency of the matter and this is an issue at the forefront of our minds today," said Bar Lev at the conclusion of the virtual meeting.

"Prime Minister Bennett is also interested in, and supports the promotion of , such a program, and this week alone we have already held two meetings in order to understand all the programs proposed but never carried out in recent years, we will select the best parts of them and implement them....but we will only be able to do this with the hard work, determination and cooperation with the local leaders - and most importantly - we cannot give up."

Deputy Minister Segalovitz explained that he believes that the state has failed to provide personal security for all its citizens in recent years, and that it is now the ministry's responsibility to correct the shortcomings and enact change. He also stressed the importance of the inclusion of the Forum of Arab Council Heads in these plans.

Following the meeting, a representative for the Forum of Arab Council Heads said that they "feel and hear that there is a new spirit and the sincere intention to lead change."

"We leave the meeting very encouraged and very much hope that soon we can put an end to the epidemic of crime and violence that ruins every good part, and destroys Arab society in Israel from within."