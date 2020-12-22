Relics of Israel's biblical history go on auction

The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) wants to let you hold biblical Israel in your hand - but it comes with a price.The organization has partnered with Curio Auctions, a boutique charity fundraising platform sponsored by the Am Yisrael Foundation, to auction off unique Judaica and Israeli artifacts to the public. The proceeds of the auction are intended to go toward supporting the IAF, which aims to mobilize political support for Israel. The auction dons a theme of biblical and Zionist values amid the holiday, auctioning off items such as a 20th century Maccabees themed menorah, the 12 etchings of King Solomon’s Song of Songs hand-signed by Spanish artist Salvador Dalí as well as hand-signed lithograph of King David by 20th century Romanian-Israeli artist Reuven Rubin.Additionally, the auction will feature hand-signed works from former Israeli politicians. One of the items is a hand-signed speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his 1996 address to the US Congress. Netanyahu was invited to speak to a joint session of Congress in 1996 during his first term as Prime Minister. Netanyahu was the sixth Israeli prime minister to receive the honor. During the speech, Netanyahu identified the danger of a nuclear Iran as the biggest threat facing Israel.Item's dating back to former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion - including a hand-signed copy of his book "Israel: A Personal History" - will also be up for bid.“Through enticing, enchanting and exciting online auction events, we are revolutionizing philanthropic fundraising by inspiring collectors and donors to connect with non-profits through the purchase of highly sought after treasures not generally not available to the public” said Am Yisrael Foundation President Jay Shultz.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}IAF President Josh Reinstein added, “we are excited to partner with Curio on this new endeavor. We know that the auction winners will value these priceless treasures for years to come and at the same time will feel satisfied by contributing to a global effort in support for Israel.”