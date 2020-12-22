The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Relics of Israel's biblical history go on auction

Among the items being auctioned is a 20th century Maccabees-themed menorah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 09:51
Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion meeting with two graduates of pilot training in Czechoslovakia - General Ezer Weizman, Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force and Colonel Daniel Shapiro (left). (photo credit: MILITARY HISTORY INSTITUTE PRAGUE)
Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion meeting with two graduates of pilot training in Czechoslovakia - General Ezer Weizman, Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force and Colonel Daniel Shapiro (left).
(photo credit: MILITARY HISTORY INSTITUTE PRAGUE)
The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) wants to let you hold biblical Israel in your hand - but it comes with a price.
The organization has partnered with Curio Auctions, a boutique charity fundraising platform sponsored by the Am Yisrael Foundation, to auction off unique Judaica and Israeli artifacts to the public. The proceeds of the auction are intended to go toward supporting the IAF, which aims to mobilize political support for Israel.
The auction dons a theme of biblical and Zionist values amid the holiday, auctioning off items such as a 20th century Maccabees themed menorah, the 12 etchings of King Solomon’s Song of Songs hand-signed by Spanish artist Salvador Dalí as well as hand-signed lithograph of King David by 20th century Romanian-Israeli artist Reuven Rubin.
Additionally, the auction will feature hand-signed works from former Israeli politicians.
One of the items is a hand-signed speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his 1996 address to the US Congress. Netanyahu was invited to speak to a joint session of Congress in 1996 during his first term as Prime Minister. Netanyahu was the sixth Israeli prime minister to receive the honor.  During the speech, Netanyahu identified the danger of a nuclear Iran as the biggest threat facing Israel.
Item's dating back to former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion - including a hand-signed copy of his book "Israel: A Personal History" - will also be up for bid.
“Through enticing, enchanting and exciting online auction events, we are revolutionizing philanthropic fundraising by inspiring collectors and donors to connect with non-profits through the purchase of highly sought after treasures not generally not available to the public” said Am Yisrael Foundation President Jay Shultz.
IAF President Josh Reinstein added, “we are excited to partner with Curio on this new endeavor. We know that the auction winners will value these priceless treasures for years to come and at the same time will feel satisfied by contributing to a global effort in support for Israel.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu david ben-gurion auction Israel Allies Foundation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by