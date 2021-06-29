The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin: Gaza rehabilitation must be linked to Israeli captive release

At issue are the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, presumed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war, and the fate of two Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hasham al-Sayed.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 29, 2021 12:31
A truck parks next to a security barrier inside the Kerem Shalom border crossing terminal between Israel and Gaza Strip January 16, 2018 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A truck parks next to a security barrier inside the Kerem Shalom border crossing terminal between Israel and Gaza Strip January 16, 2018
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Gaza can only be rebuilt if Hamas returns the bodies of two soldiers and frees the two Israeli citizens it is holding, President Rueven Rivlin told US President Joe Biden when he met him in the White House on Monday.
"The rehabilitation of Gaza would only be possible when it was understood that the issue of Israel’s missing soldiers and civilians, held by Hamas, needed to be resolved," Rivlin stressed.
The White House did not mention the captives in its summary of the conversation, although it speaks generally of Gaza.
"The leaders also discussed recent developments in Gaza and the West Bank, and the President emphasized the importance of Israel taking steps to ensure calm, stability, and to support greater economic opportunities for the Palestinian people," the White House said of the meeting.
At issue are the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, presumed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war, and the fate of two Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hasham al-Sayed, who both crossed into Gaza in 2014 and 2015 respectively.
On Monday, Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar Goldin, met with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and asked her to work to secure the release of the captives.
"It was an honor to meet with Dr. Leah Goldin, whose son Hadar was killed by Hamas militants nearly seven years ago," Thomas-Greenfield tweeted after the meeting.
"The US will continue to advocate for the return of Israeli soldiers killed in action in Gaza, as well as the return of Israeli civilians held captive there," she said.
In the aftermath of the 11-day Gaza war in May, Israel renewed its efforts to secure the release of the soldiers and captives. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett raised the matter on Sunday during his first phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi since taking office earlier this month.
Egypt and the United Nation are attempting to broker a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The United Nations is the primary institution tasked with organizing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and it is also working on a mechanism to allow for aid that would prevent Hamas from diverting material and funds for its military needs to be sent to Gaza.
The Biden administration has also been involved in the cease fire efforts and the subject of Gaza aid.
Israel has attempted to link the rehabilitation of Gaza with the return of the hostages and Rivlin is expected to raise the matter when he meets on Monday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York. 
Gaza has only thee entry ways, a crossing with Egypt at Rafah and two with Israel, its main commercial gateway at Kerem Shalom and a pedestrian one at Erez.
Israel shut both the crossings during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, and has not fully reopened them.
The issues at hand with the reopening the crossings have been the dual use items for reconstruction and the fuel for the power plant which produces Gaza electricity. 
Only on Sunday did Israel allow fuel to enter into the Gaza Strip.
When quizzed about the matter on Monday at the noon press briefing in New York, Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "I would like to see reconstruction start as quickly as possible. I think the start of the fuel deliveries that we saw today and are expecting again tomorrow are a positive sign, in the sense that ensuring that the Gaza power plant has electricity to function is sort of the backbone, in a sense, of any reconstruction." 
"My understanding is that eight trucks with fuel went through today. Sixty trucks are expected this week.  The power plant uses fuel for electricity.  The average daily amount of electricity currently generated by the Gaza power plant is about 60 to 70 per cent of the amount generated before the latest conflict.  We understand a third turbine was turned on a bit earlier today, about 1 p.m. local time, with total electricity supplies from the power plant and other sources now returning to about 14 hours a day.  That’s up just recently from about 11 to 12 hours a day," Dujarric added.


Tags Joe Biden kerem shalom border crossing gaza strip Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust restitution: For Poland, none is too much

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by