Rivlin: Gaza rehabilitation must be linked to Israeli captive release

"The rehabilitation of Gaza would only be possible when it was understood that the issue of Israel’s missing soldiers and civilians, held by Hamas, needed to be resolved," Rivlin stressed.

The White House did not mention the captives in its summary of the conversation, although it speaks generally of Gaza.

"The leaders also discussed recent developments in Gaza and the West Bank, and the President emphasized the importance of Israel taking steps to ensure calm, stability, and to support greater economic opportunities for the Palestinian people," the White House said of the meeting.

At issue are the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, presumed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war, and the fate of two Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hasham al-Sayed, who both crossed into Gaza in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

On Monday, Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar Goldin, met with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and asked her to work to secure the release of the captives.

"It was an honor to meet with Dr. Leah Goldin, whose son Hadar was killed by Hamas militants nearly seven years ago," Thomas-Greenfield tweeted after the meeting.

"The US will continue to advocate for the return of Israeli soldiers killed in action in Gaza, as well as the return of Israeli civilians held captive there," she said.

In the aftermath of the 11-day Gaza war in May, Israel renewed its efforts to secure the release of the soldiers and captives. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett raised the matter on Sunday during his first phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi since taking office earlier this month.

Egypt and the United Nation are attempting to broker a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The United Nations is the primary institution tasked with organizing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and it is also working on a mechanism to allow for aid that would prevent Hamas from diverting material and funds for its military needs to be sent to Gaza.

The Biden administration has also been involved in the cease fire efforts and the subject of Gaza aid.

Israel has attempted to link the rehabilitation of Gaza with the return of the hostages and Rivlin is expected to raise the matter when he meets on Monday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

Gaza has only thee entry ways, a crossing with Egypt at Rafah and two with Israel, its main commercial gateway at Kerem Shalom and a pedestrian one at Erez.

The issues at hand with the reopening the crossings have been the dual use items for reconstruction and the fuel for the power plant which produces Gaza electricity. Israel shut both the crossings during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, and has not fully reopened them.

Only on Sunday did Israel allow fuel to enter into the Gaza Strip.

When quizzed about the matter on Monday at the noon press briefing in New York, Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "I would like to see reconstruction start as quickly as possible. I think the start of the fuel deliveries that we saw today and are expecting again tomorrow are a positive sign, in the sense that ensuring that the Gaza power plant has electricity to function is sort of the backbone, in a sense, of any reconstruction."

"My understanding is that eight trucks with fuel went through today. Sixty trucks are expected this week. The power plant uses fuel for electricity. The average daily amount of electricity currently generated by the Gaza power plant is about 60 to 70 per cent of the amount generated before the latest conflict. We understand a third turbine was turned on a bit earlier today, about 1 p.m. local time, with total electricity supplies from the power plant and other sources now returning to about 14 hours a day. That’s up just recently from about 11 to 12 hours a day," Dujarric added.