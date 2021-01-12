The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin sees Beit Issie Shapiro transform lives of special needs children

Rivlin has paid special attention to people with special needs, as well as to those who have overcome disabilities.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JANUARY 12, 2021 17:58
President Reuven Rivlin (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
The president, prime minister, MKs and certain others are exempt from the prohibition of going more than 1,000 meters from home during the lockdown. Even without that, President Reuven Rivlin already has had his second COVID vaccine shot, which permits recipients to move around with greater freedom.
Rivlin’s long-distance trip from Jerusalem on Tuesday led him to Beit Issie Shapiro (BIS) in Ra’anana, widely recognized as one of the world’s foremost NGOs in changing the lives of people with disabilities, discovering their potential, enabling them to reach it and sometimes to even go beyond what was assessed as their potential.
In recent weeks, Rivlin has paid special attention to people with special needs, as well as to those who have overcome disabilities.
In December, he visited the Aleh Negev rehabilitation village for children and adults with disabilities. The following week, he hosted young men and women with special needs who are volunteers in the IDF.
In the chaos that has characterized Israel’s education system during the coronavirus crisis, children with special needs have suffered more than those who are part of the regular education network. Any long-term cessation in their therapy causes regression.
BIS refused to allow that to happen to the youngsters in its care and continued to function as usual.
Recognized as an international rehabilitation center, offering treatment to children from all over the world, Beit Issie Shapiro collaborates with similar facilities abroad and is a special consultant to the United Nations.
It develops innovative therapies and state-of-the-art services for adults as well as children and deals with a broad range of disabilities, providing physical, occupational, emotional, speech and language therapies, among others. It has been instrumental in changing attitudes toward people with disabilities, promoting inclusion and lobbying for better legislation so that they can receive the rights to which they are entitled without having to fight for them.
RIVLIN WAS escorted on his visit by BIS CEO Amir Lerner and BIS founder and Israel Prize laureate Naomi Stuchiner. She named the facility after her late father who migrated from South Africa in 1977 and strongly believed in equal opportunities for all people regardless of physical or mental disabilities. He wanted to build a community that would assist people with special needs, and that is what his daughter has dedicated her life to doing.
Rivlin met with therapists, teachers and students and saw firsthand how ongoing educational activities are organized. He was particularly moved by his encounter with therapist Ongi Kaplan-Gal, who was working with one-year-old Eitan, who has cerebral palsy.
No child is too young to be admitted to BIS. Kaplan-Gil, who was administering the therapy in a special sensory stimulation room, told Rivlin this was the room where therapy could be adapted to Eitan’s sensory and developmental needs.
From there, Rivlin went to a math class and participated in the lesson with students, where he enjoyed solving problems with them. He then went out to the yard where children were having a gym lesson and spoke to a parent of one of the children.
BIS involves parents as much as possible in the therapies that their children are receiving to ensure that they fully understand what is being done for the child and why. There are some therapies that parents can administer at home, which is also an important part of the treatment.
At the conclusion of his visit, Rivlin characterized BIS as “an anchor in the storm.” He praised the organization’s professionalism and sense of mission in the belief of the potential in every child.
Because of dedicated organizations like BIS, the issue of disability has received greater prominence on the public agenda, Rivlin said.
The pandemic had emphasized the need to work professionally with both children and adults and to use innovative techniques to empower people with disabilities, Lerner told Rivlin. The coronavirus restrictions have created new needs to which BIS has been able to respond, he said.


Tags special needs Reuven Rivlin disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Granting David Ben Moshe temporary residence is unneeded litmus test

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by