Rivlin to Bahraini FM: Jews, Muslims destined to live together

President Reuven Rivlin welcomes Bahrain's foreign minister to Jerusalem

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 18:21
President Reuven Rivlin meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin held the first working meeting with the Kingdom of Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani on Wednesday afternoon, telling him that since "Jews and Muslims, Israelis and Palestinians" are all "the children of Abraham," they are "not doomed to live together," but rather "destined to live together."
After welcoming the foreign minister to Jerusalem and sending his "thanks and appreciation" to the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the people of Bahrain, he shared a quote that King Solomon stated "in this very city 3,000 years ago": "There is time to love, and a time to hate, a time for war, and a time for peace."
He went on to say that he is "so very proud" and "excited" that the two nations have "shown the world that there is time for peace."
Rivlin envisions a "new era of friendship, of cooperation, of partnership." He expressed excitement over exchanged tourism in both countries after they "overcome" coronavirus together, and added that they can "start to work together" before the end of the corona era for "the future of our peoples."
He then offered his "deepest sympathies" for the loss of the prime minister of Bahrain, Khalifa Bin Salman al-Khalifa, but hopes that "together, we will only know good times."
The foreign minister thanked Rivlin for his "warm reception" and "generous remarks" that "come from the heart." He expressed that Bahrain is a country that believes in the values of "peace," "co-existence", "tolerance", "respecting others," and "living side by side despite differences", and that the King has been working toward "spreading these values around the region."
Although "peace is not easy," the foreign minister asserted that Israel and Bahrain will overcome the challenges together because "the peoples of the Middle East deserve no less than achieving peace for all and achieving prosperity."
They then toasted with "warm water" to the King of Bahrain and the people of Bahrain, clinking their glasses together.



