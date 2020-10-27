The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ronni Gamzu’s replacement named as Prof. Nachman Ash

The transition will begin on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 12:05
The new coronavirus commissioner who will be replacing Prof. Ronni Gamzu is Prof. Nachman Ash (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The new coronavirus commissioner who will be replacing Prof. Ronni Gamzu is Prof. Nachman Ash
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A replacement for Prof. Ronni Gamzu has been named: Prof. Nachman Ash will be the next coronavirus commissioner.
The transition will begin on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.
Gamzu took on the role of head of the Magen Israel program in August after multiple others turned it down. He was committed to returning to his job as the head of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center sometime in November.
Ash, 59, is a senior staff member in the Health Management Department of Ariel University. He is the former director of the Division of Medicine for Maccabi Healthcare Services.
He received his medical degree from Tel Aviv University in 1986.
Ash completed his Master’s degree in Medical Informatics from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health, Sciences and Technology in Boston. He also has a Master’s degree in political sciences from Haifa University.
Ash was a military physician for 25 years, retiring at the rank of Brigadier General in 2011, after completing four years as the IDF’s surgeon general.
He also served in the Health Ministry in the past. He was a senior deputy director-general for health informatics between January 2012 and July 2013.
He is married to Shifra, also a doctor. They have twin boys and a daughter.


