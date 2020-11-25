Saudi Arabia becomes 'green' country one day after Netanyahu's Saudi trip

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus status was updated and in is now on Israel's list of green countries, one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the country. Green status means that no quarantine is necessary for those who enter Israel after a trip to the country.Bahrain's status was also updated on Tuesday, and it is now a green country. Also on Tuesday, Netanyahu announced plans to travel to Bahrain. The updates were approved and added to public record without a Health Ministry announcement or statement to the press from the ministry, according to Walla! News. "The Foreign Ministry asked the Health Ministry to examine whether Saudi Arabia is a green country and, if so, to declare it as one," Health Ministry sources said, according to Israeli media. The ministry "checked and it turned out that according to the standards it is green, and so it was added to the list."Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Israeli sources have confirmed. US President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility that Saudi Arabia would join the Abraham Accords Israel signed with other Gulf states in recent months.Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he had spoken Monday with Bahraini Prime Minister Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. According to KAN News Netanyahu could travel to Bahrain as early as next week. Separately, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is also expected to be in Bahrain next week to open the first Israeli embassy there.Lahav Harkov and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
