The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Separated Palestinian families ready for end to Israel Citizenship Law

Up to 45,000 Arab families are affected by the law that prevents Palestinian spouses from living in Israel, but some slam this week’s Knesset vote as ‘political theater.’

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
JULY 6, 2021 09:00
Protesters demonstrate against the Citizenship and Entry Into Israel Law in front of the Knesset on July 5, 2021. (photo credit: MOSSAWA CENTER)
Protesters demonstrate against the Citizenship and Entry Into Israel Law in front of the Knesset on July 5, 2021.
(photo credit: MOSSAWA CENTER)
Taiseer Khatib hopes that his family’s fortune is about to change. 
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
For more than 15 years, Khatib’s Palestinian wife, Lana, who comes from the West Bank city of Jenin, has had to regularly apply for permits enabling her to live together with her husband and their three children in the central Israel city of Acre. 
Due to a law that was first passed in 2003, Lana Khatib has been unable to gain Israeli citizenship despite being married to an Israeli and having three children who were born inside the country. 
The Citizenship and Entry Into Israel Law was initially intended as a temporary measure when it first was enacted in the midst of the second intifada. It bans the automatic granting of citizenship to Palestinians who marry Israeli citizens. The law can only remain in force for one year, and must be renewed by the Knesset.  
“She cannot work because it’s not allowed,” Khatib told The Media Line. “The law affects us in every sense; in the morning at 6 a.m. I have to get up and bring the children to school because Lana is [also] not allowed to drive.” 
Khatib married his wife in 2005 after he met her during a visit to Jenin. After their wedding the two were forced to live separately for a few years, with Taiseer Khatib traveling between Acre and Jenin on a regular basis. 
“Although we knew that the law is there we decided we wanted to be together and that nothing should prevent us from being together,” he recounted, adding that Lana was able to secure permits for longer stays in Acre starting in 2007. 
Khatib, who once taught anthropology and sociology at the Western Galilee College in Northern Israel, is now a social and political activist who works together with a number of human rights groups.
“It’s torture,” Khatib said of the ongoing ordeal with the citizenship law. “I feel really angry that such a law can prevent families from developing in a normal way.”
Khatib joined roughly 200 people gathered outside the Knesset building in Jerusalem on Monday to pressure Israeli lawmakers to put an end to “this racist law.”
Despite being temporary, the law has continually been renewed over the years and is not applied equally to all Palestinians. For instance, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 2017 reported that the ban on citizenship is “absolute for inhabitants from Gaza whereas Palestinians from the West Bank can obtain limited temporary resident permits since 2005.”
Several left-wing parties and Arab lawmakers have decried the measure as being discriminatory against Israel’s Arab minority, while right-wing leaders have argued that it is necessary for Israel’s national security.
Lawmakers were preparing to vote on whether to renew the contentious law in the Knesset plenum late on Monday night after it failed to pass the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee earlier that day. Two government coalition partners, the United Arab List-Ra’am party and the left-wing Meretz party, have said that their lawmakers will not vote for it. An end to the law, which expires on Tuesday, would mark a “great victory” for all the families that have been separated, Khatib said.
Nevertheless, some human rights experts believe the showdown at the Knesset is nothing more than political theater.
“It’s a political power game between the right-wing parties, [at the expense] of the families that are suffering from this policy for almost 20 years,” Jafar Farah, director of the Mossawa Center, told The Media Line.
The Mossawa Center, an NGO based in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa, has repeatedly condemned the law as a form of “racist collective punishment.”
Farah argued that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked of the Yamina party, had fallen into former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hands by deciding to urgently bring the matter to a vote in the Knesset plenum.
“Shaked is not smart enough to prevent the crisis in the coalition,” he said. “This whole crisis has been designed by Netanyahu … So what if [this law] expires tomorrow? It does not mean that people will immediately get citizenship.”
Farah noted that Shaked would still retain the authority to grant or block citizenship regardless of the 2003 law. According to figures from the Interior Ministry, as of last year there were 45,000 outstanding applications for family reunification.
But Farah believes that these numbers are grossly inaccurate.
“There are double applications because when people are rejected by the ministry, then they apply again and again,” he explained. He said his NGO estimates that there are about 25,000 people who have applied.
Many separated families have given up on waiting for lawmakers to permit reunification, Farah said, and have already left Israel for what they hope will be greener pastures in Europe or North America.
“They should not extend this law and they should enable families to live together as humans,” he said. “They should not intervene in family life.”


Tags israeli citizenship Palestinian Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Vacations in Israel need to be more affordable - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by