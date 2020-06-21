The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settlers ramp up protests ahead of Washington sovereignty parley

Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers affirm their opposition to annexation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 21, 2020 22:40
YESHA COUNCIL HEAD Avi Ro’eh speaks during a press conference at the protest tent of Beit El residents in Jerusalem yesterday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
YESHA COUNCIL HEAD Avi Ro’eh speaks during a press conference at the protest tent of Beit El residents in Jerusalem yesterday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Ahead of an anticipated White House decision on any Israeli annexation plan, settler leaders rallied Sunday morning in front of the Prime Minister’s Office to demand that he reject US President Donald Trump’s peace deal, which they fear will lead to the creation of a Palestinian state.
They also fear it will lead to a settler building freeze and the destruction of at least 15 settlements.
There are less than 10 days left until July 1 – the earliest date by which according to the coalition agreement between the Likud and the Blue and White parties – that Israel can annex up to 30% of the West Bank.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi continued his campaign against the plan, speaking with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry,
He tweeted that they affirmed their rejection of Israeli annexation plans. The Palestinian Authority plans to hold a protest against the plan on Monday in Jericho. On Wednesday the United Nations Security Council is expected to debate the plan when it holds is monthly meeting on the Middle East.
In Jerusalem on Sunday, settler leaders set up a protest tent in advance of US Ambassador TO ISRAEL David Friedman’s expected trip to Washington to discuss the Trump administration’s redlines with respect to annexation.
“We are in one of the most critical weeks for the settlements,” said Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional head David Elhayani.
“It appears that the decision on the application of sovereignty will take place this week,” he said. “We say to the prime minister: ‘do not give in to [Joint List MK Ahmed] Tibi. Do not give in to [Joint List Party head MK Aymen] Odeh. Do not give in to [Alternate Prime Minister Benny] Gantz. Don’t give in to [Foreign Minister Gabi] Ashkenazi. Stand behind your commitments and apply sovereignty this week.”
He urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show leadership and courage rather than coming up with excuses to avoid the application of sovereignty, such as concern for the international reaction or its impact on the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty.
“You have public support. You have Knesset support. Any decision with regard to the application of sovereignty will pass by a large majority. It’s time for action and not words,” Elhayani said.
Elhayani supports Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, but wants Netanyahu to apply it outside the context of Trump’s plan, which he opposes.
Efrat Council head Oded Revivi also came to the area outside the Prime Minister’s Office – to make precisely the opposite argument. He holds that the only way to move forward is within the context of the Trump plan. He so holds by the significance of sovereignty that he is willing to risk the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state, because he believes that if such statehood is achieved within the parameters of the plan, it will not present a danger to Israel.
In the name of all those living in the settlements who support the plan, he called on the government “not to miss this historic opportunity” – to approve a plan that would allow for the application of sovereignty with US approval.
Opinions are currently divided between Netanyahu and Gantz as to the best way to advance sovereignty, with Netanyahu preferring to annex all the settlements and Gantz wanting a phased plan that begins with the blocs.
No final decision has been made and it is unclear where Washington stands on a phased or full annexation, particularly given the objections of the Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, who have been very vocal in their opposition.
In the West Bank, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan spoke of the importance of moving forward with a sovereignty plan, even without a US green light.
Now is the time to stand strong and insist that the US must make critical changes to its sovereignty map, Dagan told a group of former IDF commanders who visited him in his office in the Samaria Regional Council.
The lead up to the US elections in November is an opportune moment for Israel to hold its ground against the US, because the Trump administration would not want to lose any evangelical support by taking steps to harm Israel, Dagan said.
Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) also visited the Samaria region, and spoke out against the plan.
She said her Yamina Party would “back the Prime Minister if he does the right thing. The Trump plan is in essence a plan to establish a Palestinian state. We can’t accept this.”
The right-wing group Regavim opened up a billboard campaign to urge Netanyahu to apply sovereignty separate from the US stating: “History will be the judge. Yes to sovereignty. No to a Palestinian state.” 


Tags West Bank settlements israel Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by