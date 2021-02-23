The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shalva launches line of mishloah manot created by disabled people

The mishloah manot include wine created by a blind, deaf and handicapped man.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 05:44
Shalva, an organization committed to helping disabled children and their families, is launching a new line of mishloah manot (food packages traditionally given on Purim) that were packed by adults with disabilities who work in Shalva's employment program.
The purchase of the mishloah manot helps to support programs that work to integrate individuals with disabilities into society.
The mishloah manot include "Yossi's Wine," a wine created by Yossi Samuels, who is blind, deaf and handicapped. His wine is the first in the world that is created by a person who is deaf and blind. The bottle for Yossi's Wine is printed with braille.
Also in the mishloah manot is an Israeli tea blend produced at Shalva's tea factory and oil that Shalva graduates help to produce. 
The mishloah manot can be ordered on the Shalva website
Shalva is unique in that they craft their services with both the disabled children and their loved ones in mind. For the adults in their programs, they focus on independence: vocational job training and leisure time, both of which are best done from an independent living space.
Sarah Ben-Nun contributed to this report.


