The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shasha-Biton: Where is the Ben-Gurion Airport COVID-19 lab?

The Knesset Corona Committee sat on Monday to debate when Israelis can fly overseas again

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 13:59
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Knesset Coronavirus Committee head Yifat Shasha-Biton addressed the question on Monday of when will Israel “reopen the sky” and be able to fly again. “We were supposed to see a working COVID-19 lab at Ben-Gurion Airport by this time,” she said, “but there is no such lab.”  
Head of the Flight and Tourism Committee David Sprecher informed the committee that “there is not a single ‘green state’ in Europe today,” meaning a country with a low rate of COVID-19 infection. 
“Despite this,” he said, “the sky over Europe is open for flights.” 
 
He pointed to how Iceland, which the EU regards as a “red state” with a high infection rate, is green from the Health Ministry’s point of view. 
He also asked how is it possible that the UAE was declared a “green state” on the same day a tourism agreement was signed between it and Israel. 
“When I ask the Health Ministry how they make decisions they tell me ‘there are many factors,’” he complained. “They must tell us the truth.”  
He suggested flights should focus on the well-being of the passengers and not the countries where the flights originate. According to Sprecher, passengers should be checked before they board a flight and when they arrive. Such a step would allow businessmen to visit Israel and “would contribute to Israel’s economy.”  
MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh (Blue and White) warned that immigrants are unable to see their families due to COVID-19 and that “other countries were able to find an outlay to allow people in.” MK Yosef Taieb (Shas) supported her and argued in favor of having a scale which would give preference to olim (immigrants), students and businessmen. MK Yoel Razbozov (Yesh Atid) raged that “week after week we are being presented with solutions, yet none are being implemented.”  
Head of the Foreign Ministry Consular Section Eyal Sisu claimed that his department is “working around the clock” to process requests from non-Israelis who want to visit the country, such as grandparents who wish to visit their Israeli-born grandchildren.
When slammed by the MKs who pointedly asked what the point is of having a policy with so many exceptions to the rules, he argued back that “it’s not our policy – there’s a government decision, and we need to uphold it.”  
 
 
DR. ASHER SALMON, head of the Health Ministry’s International Relations Department, said that the EU doesn’t allow any Israelis into its countries regardless of what Israel decides. “We declared the Czech Republic a green state and allowed their citizens to enter this country without even spending time in quarantine,” he said, but “they didn’t allow us into their country [due to the EU policy] in return.”  
He added that Iceland became a red state on Sunday and that the UAE was declared a green state before the tourism agreement was signed. He was slammed by Shasha-Biton after he refused to present her with data, offering her to send questions, and he will send her the information later.  
“Why do you always do this?” she raged. “You know what we want to ask you about; why don’t you prepare the data ahead of time?!” Salmon, who was speaking using Zoom, apologized and offered to attend the next meeting in person with the data.
“Every day we allow infected passengers into the country – roughly 3,000 people,” he said. “Since we cannot check all those who enter the country, we don’t have absolute numbers.” Salmon added that “many sick people” entered the country from Turkey and Greece and that even students and Masa groups brought COVID-19 infection with them.  
He explained that the policy is based on the random numbers of people who were checked before they left the country and those checked when they returned. He washed his hands of the lab issue, saying “the lab isn’t ours; once it is ready, we will inspect it and give it a work permit.”   
The Airport Authority told the committee that the COVID-19 lab had been up and running since Thursday, but the Health Ministry needs to approve it. 
What followed was a round of Salmon saying the Airport Authority didn't submit its reports and the authority saying it had. 
Razbozov volunteered to deliver the reports in his own car; Shasha-Biton joked that "they must have vanished on the way to Jerusalem [from the airport]." 
"I sometimes regret that the discussions are aired publicly to the entire nation," she added.      
While Israelis are debating whether flights could be made safe again, London and Vienna are imposing new policies to break the chains of COVID-19 infections.  
Austria will begin a night-curfew policy on Tuesday which will close restaurants, coffee shops and bars until the end of the month. And England will begin a nationwide lockdown on Thursday.  
Even when Israelis are able to fly again, it’s unsure where they might fly to during the upcoming Christmas holiday season – to enjoy a vacation even resembling the pre-COVID-19 age. 


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Tourism Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by