Solar systems firm increases market activity by 50%

In 2019, Enerpoint increased its business activity by about 100% compared to 2018. It has so far installed solar energy systems on about 1,500 roofs, divided almost equally between the private sector and commercial sector.

Established in 2009, Enerpoint employs about 65 employees and another 50 subcontractors. Its flagship project is renting roofs for the construction of solar energy systems with the electricity generated being sold to the electricity company and the property owners enjoying annual rental fees for the roof.

The roof lease agreement for the construction of solar systems is for a period of up to 25 years, with a roof of approximately 500 square meters expected to bring the property owners an annual rent of approximately NIS 20,000 per year.

Enerpoint is owned by AP Partners Fund and Zvika Birenbaum Group and other investors. The company’s CEO is Nir Peleg and the chairman is Danny Targan.

Despite the coronavirus crisis in the first half of 2020, Enerpoint, which specializes in the construction of solar energy systems on rooftops, increased its activity in the market by 50% compared to the same period last year.