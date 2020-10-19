Special report: IDF not ready for chemical weapons attack

A new report issued on Monday by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said that the IDF is not ready for the dangers posed by a chemical weapons attack.Past comptroller reports have come to the same conclusion and the issue has jumped into the headlines many times, including as recently as 2014 and 2016. Highlighting why the threat needs to be taken seriously, Englman wrote, “Use of chemical weapons in war has been a known threat for many years. During the civil war in Syria, starting from 2011, the Syrian regime used chemical weapons against the rebels and against civilians.”“Other militaries are struggling with this threat, including the US military, which views it as a significant and complex challenge,” said the report.The report covers the period of June 2019 until February 2020 and it lists a number of deficiencies.According to the comptroller, both the land forces more broadly and the special weapons of mass destruction (WMD) units are poorly prepared. Training border security units on how to inspect for or handle potential chemical items is not up to the necessary standards, said Englman.Other relevant units also do not train enough for chemical weapons scenarios, but the comptroller did compliment the IDF’s general improvement in tailoring training to mission goals. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Englman recommended that the commander of the land forces lead a campaign to improve combat units’ readiness for chemical weapons warfare.In September 2014, the deputy IDF chief-of-staff placed responsibility for WMD gear on the Home Front Command. But in practice, the relevant equipment remained spread out in a disorganized manner throughout the infantry forces, the Home Front Command and the IDF Air and Space forces.The report said that current IDF Deputy Chief-of-Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir should institute a process to ensure that the flagged deficiencies are addressed.Responding in May, Zamir said that the military would re-evaluate its readiness for the chemical weapons issue, but only within the context of the broader “Momentum” financial plan.Further, he added that it would only be funded to the extent that funding was available, given the IDF’s many priorities.Parts of the report also criticized the office of the IDF’s chief engineer, the technology and logistics branch and the IDF’s medical corps. Englman suggested that the IDF chief engineer work on closing the gaps in terms of necessary equipment for protection from the chemical weapons threat.In addition, since 2017, soldiers who need glasses to see have not been given special chemical weapons goggles. The comptroller said that this practically makes such soldiers useless in the event of a chemical weapons attack.The IDF responded in May that it would study the issue.It appeared that the IDF would not have tackled the issue at all without the comptroller raising it and that even once the issue was raised, it may take years before it is concretely addressed.The IDF said it hoped to start formulating a solution in summer 2021.Aspects of the full report remain classified due to national security reasons, but significant sections of the report have been made public.The IDF responded acknowledging the report’s contribution to efforts to maintain readiness regarding the WMD threat, while disagreeing with some conclusions and saying other issues were already in the process of being dealt with.One area where the IDF disagreed was it claimed that it has clear directives at its different levels for dealing with WMDs despite the report’s criticism that there are deficiencies in that area.A 2014 comptroller report on the issue made virtually identical criticisms, signaling that the lack of addressing the issue over the last six years shows that the issue is not a priority for the IDF.In fall 2013, both Shapira and the High Court of Justice blasted the state for a shortage and other deficiencies in gas mask distribution to the general population.Part of the debate dates back to Syria’s elimination of large aspects of its chemical weapons stock in 2013.This led to many officials claiming that continued investment in gear and other chemical weapons defense measures was a waste of funds and should be redirected elsewhere.However, even after the Assad regime was supposed to have eliminated its entire chemical weapons stockpile, it continued to use chemical weapons as the Syrian civil war dragged on years later.In 2016, concerns also spiked that Iran and the Assad regime were trying to smuggle chemical weapons to Hezbollah for use against Israel.As far as Israel is concerned, Israeli intelligence has in the past said that the chemical weapons used by Assad in Syria are primarily chlorine and not the more dangerous chemical weapons such as sarin, VX and sulfur mustard.Until ISIS was routed in 2017, the US had also said that ISIS was using a small volume of poorly weaponized mustard gas.Against the backdrop of the IDF being unprepared for a chemical weapons attack, the Israeli government also years ago halted its program to mass distribute gas masks to the public.Besides a reduced volume of Syrian chemical weapons, some Israeli national security officials have also concluded that the destruction that the IDF could bring down on Syria currently is so great that this threat in and of itself is a sufficient deterrent.