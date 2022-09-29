The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Erlich ends competitive career in tears

Tel Aviv tennis fans disappointed as doubles specialist pulls out of Djokovic pairing with back injury

By ORI LEWIS
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 01:11
Yoni Erlich (left) and Novak Djokovic speak together on the court at the Tel Aviv Expo yesterday. The 45-year-old Israeli and the Serbian former world No. 1 were supposed to pair up for the doubles competition at the Tel Aviv Watergen Open, but Erlich was forced to pull out (photo credit: ORI LEWIS)
Yoni Erlich (left) and Novak Djokovic speak together on the court at the Tel Aviv Expo yesterday. The 45-year-old Israeli and the Serbian former world No. 1 were supposed to pair up for the doubles competition at the Tel Aviv Watergen Open, but Erlich was forced to pull out
(photo credit: ORI LEWIS)

Israel’s Yoni Erlich bade farewell to his competitive tennis career on Wednesday, but it was quite an anticlimactic finish.

There was not much sporting action to celebrate as the 45-year-old was forced to pull out of his much-anticipated doubles match at the Tel Aviv Watergen Open ATP tournament, where he was due to team up with Novak Djokovic in the doubles event.

“I broke down completely earlier, there are not many tears left but I thank you all for coming. I know that you also came to see him,”

Yoni Erlich

Erlich said he shed many tears when realizing that there was no way he could take to the court after suffering severe back pain that clearly affected his posture and made it difficult for him to walk freely.

“This was going to be my last tournament, but three days ago, I began to feel bad pains in my back, and although my amazing medical crew tried their best and worked 24/7 to prepare me [there was no way I could play]. I swear to you that I would have played even if I were 50 percent fit,” Erlich said as the crowd chanted his name and applauded his memorable career spanning three decades and almost 20 years as a leading doubles player on the ATP Tour.
“I broke down completely earlier, there are not many tears left but I thank you all for coming. I know that you also came to see him,” Erlich said as he pointed to Djokovic, who stood alongside on court with the crowd of some 2,000 spectators cheering even louder as they applauded both players.
A tennis racket and two tennis balls on a court (credit: VLADSINGER/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)A tennis racket and two tennis balls on a court (credit: VLADSINGER/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Friendly and competitive nature

“I really love you all and I’m so sorry that I wasn’t able to play,” Erlich added as he thanked Djokovic for his participation in the tournament.

The Serb world No. 7 also thanked the crowd with a few words in Hebrew including “Ma nishma?” as he himself applauded and embraced Erlich, a longtime friend, for his extensive and successful career as a top doubles player.

“Unfortunately, today we were not able to perform in front of you, but we cannot forget all the beautiful moments that this man brought to Israeli sport and Israeli tennis. I am full of respect and admiration,” Djokovic said.

The Serbian superstar added jokingly that the two had managed to hold onto their 100 percent winning record as a doubles team. They won the Queen’s Club grass-court title in London in 2010, Djokovic’s only doubles title to date, but one of Erlich’s 22 titles.

Most of those were won alongside Andy Ram, who retired a few years ago. They were Israel’s most successful doubles team over many years and had much success, not least of all in Davis Cup. One of their most notable wins was the Australian Open title in 2008 when the two were at the height of their powers and were ranked fifth in the world.

Djokovic is set to make his much-awaited start in singles action on Thursday and will play Pablo Andujar of Spain in the round-of-16.

AT 45 years old, Israeli doubles specialist is ready to hang up his racket after playing with Novak Djokovic in the Tel Aviv Watergen Open this week (credit: ORI LEWIS) AT 45 years old, Israeli doubles specialist is ready to hang up his racket after playing with Novak Djokovic in the Tel Aviv Watergen Open this week (credit: ORI LEWIS)

With the main attraction for local fans turning out to be a damp squib, the rest of the day culminated in a top-quality singles match that was still ongoing at press time, as second seed Marin Cilic of Croatia battled against Austrian Dominic Thiem for a place in the last-16.

The late match on Tuesday saw Edan Leshem win an all-Israeli clash against Yshai Oliel 6-3, 6-2 and Leshem, a qualifier, now set to play affable Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the last-16 on Thursday.

Maxime Cressy is the first player through to the quarterfinals after he beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American clash on Wednesday.



Tags sports tennis israeli sports jpost sports competition novak djokovic
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by