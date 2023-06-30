The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US defeats Israel ending a string of victories at the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship

Israel had won five straight victories at the tournament before its run was ultimately ended by the United States.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 02:52
ISRAEL WON five straight games to open the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship, but hit a wall against the No. 1 ranked Team USA with a 19-3 loss in the quarterfinals. (photo credit: World Lacrosse/Courtesy)
(photo credit: World Lacrosse/Courtesy)
(photo credit: World Lacrosse/Courtesy)

Israel’s run at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego came to a halt early Thursday with a 19-3 quarterfinal defeat to the top-seeded United States.

The Israelis came into the match on the heels of five straight victories in the tournament – over Sweden, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the Czech Republic and Ireland.

Against the US, Israel was up for the challenge throughout the early stages, tying the game in the second quarter at 2-2, but from there it was all the Americans.

The US, a 10-time champion, advanced to the semifinal round and will face No. 4 Australia in the semifinals.

Other lacrosse results

The top four seeds all advanced to the semifinals. The Haudenosaunee ended Japan’s impressive run with a 10-5 victory, and Australia scored another rivalry win over England by a 10-5 scoreline.

A pile of Lacrosse sticks with umbrellas attached to the ends is pictured during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 30, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)A pile of Lacrosse sticks with umbrellas attached to the ends is pictured during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 30, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)

No. 2 Canada coasted into the semifinals with a 20-1 win over No. 10 Jamaica as four different players recorded three or more goals. 



