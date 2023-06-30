Israel’s run at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego came to a halt early Thursday with a 19-3 quarterfinal defeat to the top-seeded United States.

The Israelis came into the match on the heels of five straight victories in the tournament – over Sweden, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the Czech Republic and Ireland.

Against the US, Israel was up for the challenge throughout the early stages, tying the game in the second quarter at 2-2, but from there it was all the Americans.

The US, a 10-time champion, advanced to the semifinal round and will face No. 4 Australia in the semifinals.

Other lacrosse results

The top four seeds all advanced to the semifinals. The Haudenosaunee ended Japan’s impressive run with a 10-5 victory, and Australia scored another rivalry win over England by a 10-5 scoreline.

No. 2 Canada coasted into the semifinals with a 20-1 win over No. 10 Jamaica as four different players recorded three or more goals.