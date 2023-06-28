Israel beats Ireland, gets quarterfinal vs US at lacrosse Worlds

The Israel National Team demonstrated plenty of grit and resolve to preserve a second-half lead and outlast Ireland in the last-16 of the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s World Championships in San Diego.

With the victory, Israel booked its spot in the quarterfinals, where it will face the top-seeded United States early Thursday morning Israel time at USD Torero Stadium.

Against the Irish, after a defensive first half that ended 1-1, Israel jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the third quarter. However, Ireland scored four of the next five goals, cutting the lead to one with three minutes to play.

JUST 13 years into Israel Lacrosse’s existence, the National Team is making waves at the World Championships in San Diego (credit: World Lacrosse/Courtesy)

The blue-and-white defense buckled down and did its part to hang on for the win in the closing stages

Goalkeeper Andrew Morris was excellent again with nine saves on 14 shots. Morris is sixth in the tournament with a 59.5% save percentage.

Six different players scored Israel’s six goals, emblematic of the team’s balanced offensive approach in San Diego, which has led to five straight victories with previous wins over (in order) over Sweden, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and the Czech Republic.

“That was a complete team win,” said Morris. “It took everyone doing their job in order for us to be successful. One part of our team motto is ‘b’yachad ’ (together), and tonight was a great example of that.”