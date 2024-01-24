Israel tops Bulgaria at U20 hockey Worlds

The Israel Under-20 National Team earned a second victory on Tuesday night at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division III Group A tournament, this time over the host team Bulgaria by a resounding 7-3 score.

Israel led at the end of the first period 1-0 on a goal by Adi Rigler. The second period was very close, and Bulgaria equalized in the 24th minute, but within two minutes Mike Levine scored a quick pair of tallies and put Israel ahead 3-1. Nikita Zitzerman padded the lead in the 33rd minute, but the Bulgarians did not let up and managed to score a pair to narrow it to 4-3 heading into the third period.

However, the final 20 minutes belonged entirely to the blue-and-white. Uri Segal, Jan Raskin scored and Mike Levine completed his hat-trick to round out the four-goal victory.

A ban instituted and then rescinded

On January 10, the IIHF made the decision “to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants) can be assured.” According to inside sources, that move came after its chairman, Luc Tardif, succumbed to external political pressures, including Russian voices.

A week later, eight hours before a scheduled hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Olympic Committee of Israel and the Israeli Ice Hockey Association received notification informing them that its ban was rescinded, paving the way for the blue-and-white’s participation.

Israel stands at the top of its group, with two victories. Also on Tuesday, Turkey defeated Mexico 4-2 and New Zealand beat Kyrgyzstan 12-1.

Wednesday is a rest day, with Israel facing off against Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.