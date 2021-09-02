Double gold for Shalabi

Competing in the S1 category - a classification that covers athletes with ‘very severe coordination problems in four limbs or have no use of their legs, trunk, hands and minimal use of their shoulders only - the 34-year-old from Shfaram finished the final race in 1:11.79 minutes to win by almost seconds over the silver medalist, Anton Kol from Ukraine.

This is Shalaby’s second gold medal, after he took gold in the 100 meters backstroke on the first day of the Games.

