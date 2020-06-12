State comptroller investigates Grotto's appointment of associate

The State Comptroller's office is investigating whether Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto appointed his associate without official tender, Channel 12 reported.

According to a letter obtained by Channel 12, Grotto wrote to his former assistant, David Azulay, to inform him of his new title as director of the Medical Institute for Road Safety.In his letter he wrote, "In light of the coronavirus crisis, and the authority that is demanded of me to manage the crisis, I delegate to you the authority of director of the Medical Safety Institute, and wish you success in the position."