The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

State prosecution closes probe into border police for shooting Palestinian attacker

The investigation into two border police officers who shot and killed an attacker has been dropped.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 12:17
Israeli police officers stand guard outside the Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem, December 4, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli police officers stand guard outside the Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem, December 4, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
State Attorney Amit Aisman on Thursday closed the probe of two border police officials for shooting and killing a Palestinian attacker this past Saturday, finding any charges to be groundless.
Aisman accepted the Police iNvestigations Department conclusion that there was no inconsistency in the testimony of the two border police officials and that their actions had matched the rules of engagement.
According to Aisman, in each of the three rounds in which the border police officials shot Mohammed Shawkat Salima, who perpetrated a stabbing attack at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, he still possessed a knife and still presented a threat, despite some videos appearing to show him lying helpless on the ground after being shot a first and second time.
The outcome was foreshadowed already on Sunday when the two officers were given their weapons back after an interrogation by the Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department (PID).
Border Police Commander Amir Cohen met on Sunday with the officers, L.-Cpl. 'S' and St.-Sgt.-Maj. 'L,' praising their quick-thinking at the scene of the stabbing attack and ordered their reinstatement to operational activities.
"You acted with determination, quick-thinking, and professionalism to prevent the terrorist from harming you and other civilians in the area," Cohen told the officers. "You prevented a completely different ending to the incident, thanks to your actions," he added.
Israel Border Police officers stand guard at the Damascus Gate (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Israel Border Police officers stand guard at the Damascus Gate (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In Sunday's cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reaffirmed his support for the two Border Police officers, after they were criticized for shooting the assailant dead on the scene.
"I recommend to everyone - never hurry to pass judgment on a combatant's behavior in complex operational terror situations on the ground," Bennett said.
"In any case, the video leaves no room for doubt, the fighters responded exceptionally well, exactly as they are expected to do in such situations."
"They deserve full appreciation and support from all of us, to those who prevented murder and acted with operational resourcefulness within seconds," the prime minister added.
The victim stabbed by Salima, a 20-year-old haredi (ultra-orthodox) man, had been hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
On Saturday, the hospital stated that the victim was suffering from stab wounds in his back and neck, but was in stable condition.


Tags Israel Jerusalem Damascus gate Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by