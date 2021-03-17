Statue of Netanyahu relieving himself erected in Tel Aviv

A statue portraying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu squatting and seemingly relieving himself was erected in Tel Aviv's Habima Square Wednesday morning, a week before the elections.



Tel Aviv municipality inspectors attached an eviction request to the statue, while Tel Aviv police officers questioned bystanders. Tel Aviv municipality inspectors attached an eviction request to the statue, while Tel Aviv police officers questioned bystanders.

(Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv) Near the statue a table was set up with snacks at which passerbys can be seen.

The bronze statue, which was five meters tall and weighed six tons, was named "Israeli Hero." Police later removed the statue, noting that it was illegally erected without a permit and posed a danger to bystanders.

, also on December 6, Zalait caused a stir after placing a golden statue of the prime minister in front of the Tel Aviv municipality. The artist behind the statue remains unknown. However, in similar incidents Tel Aviv artist Itay Zalait erected a statue of an anti-Netanyahu protester in Paris Square in Jerusalem, in front of the Prime Minister's Residence last year in December 6. Four years prior , also on December 6, Zalait caused a stir after placing a golden statue of the prime minister in front of the Tel Aviv municipality.

A large crowd gathered in front of the sculpture snapping selfies and debating freedom of expression in public spaces. Yet later that day, a bystander pushed the sculpture to the ground, causing pandemonium.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Zalait said he was hoping to provoke public debate.