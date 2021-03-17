The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Statue of Netanyahu relieving himself erected in Tel Aviv

The artist remains unknown.

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 17, 2021 10:03
A statue portraying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu squatting and seemingly relieving himself was erected in Tel Aviv's Kikar HaBima, March 17, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
A statue portraying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu squatting and seemingly relieving himself was erected in Tel Aviv's Kikar HaBima, March 17, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
A statue portraying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu squatting and seemingly relieving himself was erected in Tel Aviv's Habima Square Wednesday morning, a week before the elections.

Tel Aviv municipality inspectors attached an eviction request to the statue, while Tel Aviv police officers questioned bystanders. 
Near the statue a table was set up with snacks at which passerbys can be seen.
(Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)(Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)
The artist behind the statue remains unknown. However, in similar incidents Tel Aviv artist Itay Zalait erected a statue of an anti-Netanyahu protester in Paris Square in Jerusalem, in front of the Prime Minister's Residence last year in December 6.
The bronze statue, which was five meters tall and weighed six tons, was named "Israeli Hero."
Police later removed the statue, noting that it was illegally erected without a permit and posed a danger to bystanders.

Four years prior, also on December 6, Zalait caused a stir after placing a golden statue of the prime minister in front of the Tel Aviv municipality. 
A large crowd gathered in front of the sculpture snapping selfies and debating freedom of expression in public spaces. Yet later that day, a bystander pushed the sculpture to the ground, causing pandemonium.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Zalait said he was hoping to provoke public debate. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Tel Aviv Statue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

2,000-year-old biblical texts found in Israel, 1st since Dead Sea Scrolls

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by