Israeli surfer saves three teens, police searching for fourth

Shay Avishar was running along HaKshatot Beach in Ashdod on Wednesday when he saw a group of teenagers suffering acute distress in the water. He borrowed a surfboard and was able to rescue two girls and a boy who were on the verge of drowning. The group was unknowingly attempting to swim against the current. A fourth teenager, 14-year-old Yehuda Bilog, is still missing. Beach police are conducting intense searches to find him. His parents refuse to leave the beach until he is found, News 13 reported on Thursday.
“I want him back. He is our only son, we waited 16 years to bring him into this world,” his mother said. The other teenagers told Avishar that Bilog was missing, but after trying to search for the boy, the surfer was unable to find him. Avishar told them to call the police and kept looking for Bilog for roughly 40 minutes before beach police arrived. In late May, Arab-Israeli dancer Ayman Safiah drowned while saving his friend's life by pushing her out of the water, but was unable to save himself.
