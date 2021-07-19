The budget for the joint venture is estimated to be 650 million NIS, of which 360 million will be intended for municipal and intercity electric buses, and the infrastructure that they require. An additional 100 million will be used to reduce pollution in Israeli cities, 90 million will be used for an environmentally friendly worker commute program, and finally, another 100 million NIS will be used for electronic charging stations, and research and development in the field of clean transport.





In addition to the requested budget, the joint venture will include a requirement to exempt the taxation of the lithium batteries that are used in electric vehicles, the establishment of a plan to reduce carbon emission from all methods of transportation, and to transfer all government workers to electronic and environmentally friendly methods of transportation by 2025.

According to a report published in June by the Environmental Protection Ministry, over 30 billion NIS is spent on emission costs in Israel each year, and public transport is the main factor. As a result of the report, the ministry has begun working to switch 40% of Israel's electricity over to renewable energy sources by the year 2030.

In a joint statement about the plan they hope to implement and the urgency behind it, the ministers said that "the climate crisis is already hitting the world hard, and Israel must act immediately to reduce its consequences. The best way to do this is through cooperation between government ministries. The transport industry is the biggest polluting factor in the country and therefore the decision to promote electric transportation is extremely important."

"The goal is both to promote electric public transportation and to encourage Israeli consumers to choose an electric vehicle," the joint statement concluded. "We will work to make the transition easy, fast, and cost-effective."